Texas A&M women’s basketball team has 12 games picked for SEC Network

The Texas A&M women’s basketball team will play 12 nationally televised regular-season games on the SEC Network during the 2021-22 season, the SEC announced Wednesday.

A&M’s games on the SEC Network (Suddenlink Ch. 40) will include home games against Texas on Dec. 5 followed by Vanderbilt (Dec. 30), Auburn (Jan. 16), Arkansas (Feb. 3), Alabama (Feb. 20) and South Carolina (Feb. 24). A&M’s road games on the SEC Network will be at Tennessee (Jan. 6), South Carolina (Jan. 13), Missouri (Jan. 23), Mississippi State (Jan. 30), Kentucky (Feb. 6) and Ole Miss (Feb. 17).

The Aggies will host Oklahoma Baptist for an exhibition game at 7 p.m. Nov. 3 at Reed Arena then open the regular season at home against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at 7 p.m. Nov. 9.