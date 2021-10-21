Texas A&M women’s basketball team announces luncheon dates for 2021-22 season

The Texas A&M women’s basketball team will hold its monthly luncheons on Nov. 16, Dec. 16, Jan. 18 and Feb. 15 inside the practice facility at the Cox-McFerrin Center for Aggie Basketball this season. Cost per person is $20 at the door, or fans can pay in advance online at 12thMan.com. Luncheons include a meal, video highlights of games, guest speakers, player interviews and updates from head coach Gary Blair.
Fans can also donate to Gary’s Group Tickets, a program that distributes tickets to local youth and families who may not have access to Aggie women’s games. Donations can made through the 12th Man Foundation online or by calling 979-846-8892.