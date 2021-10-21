Texas A&M women’s basketball team announces luncheon dates for 2021-22 season

The Texas A&M women’s basketball team will hold its monthly luncheons on Nov. 16, Dec. 16, Jan. 18 and Feb. 15 inside the practice facility at the Cox-McFerrin Center for Aggie Basketball this season. Cost per person is $20 at the door, or fans can pay in advance online at 12thMan.com. Luncheons include a meal, video highlights of games, guest speakers, player interviews and updates from head coach Gary Blair.