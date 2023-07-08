The Texas A&M women’s basketball team has signed former Oregon guard Endyia Rogers, the school announced Saturday.

Rogers began her career at Southern California and transferred after two seasons to Oregon. The 5-foot-7 guard has averaged 14.6 points per game with 111 starts in her career and made the All-Pac-12 Conference team three times with an honorable mention as a freshman. She was the fifth-ranked transfer this offseason by ESPN.com.

Rogers graduated from Dallas Bishop Lynch and was a five-star recruit ranked 36th nationally in her class. She also was named the Texas Gatorade Player of the Year after leading Bishop Lynch to two state championships.

Earlier this week A&M added former Auburn guard Aicha Coulibaly, a 6-footer who averaged 16 points and 6.5 rebounds last season while making the All-Southeastern Conference second team for the second straight year.