Texas A&M women’s basketball signee Solè Williams was named the Ohio Gatorade Player of the Year on Wednesday.

Williams led Cincinnati Princeton to a 25-2 record this season while averaging 20.5 points, 3.8 steals, 3.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. Princeton is in the Division I state semifinals and will face Grafton Midview at 6 p.m. Friday. Williams is ranked 31st overall in her class by Blue Star Basketball and 51st by espnW HoopGurlz.