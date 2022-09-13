Texas A&M women’s basketball coach starting Beyond Basketball organization

Texas A&M women’s basketball coach Joni Taylor is starting the Beyond Basketball organization designed to provide community and networking opportunities for women in the Brazos Valley. Announced Tuesday, Beyond Basketball’s mission is to educate, support and connect women of all ages and ethnicities by creating experiences that lead members to flourish in their respective professions, communities and overall lives.

Beyond Basketball meetings will take place on the second Wednesday of each month beginning on Oct. 12 with the last meeting on May 10. Each meeting will feature a guest speaker and will be at 8 a.m. on the third floor of Reed Arena.

A yearly membership cost $125 which includes breakfast at each meeting, a VIP card, a Beyond Basketball shirt and more. The cost for a single meeting is $25. For more information, contact executive director of external operations, marketing and strategic relations Angela Jones via email at ajones@athletics.tamu.edu.