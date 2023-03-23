Texas A&M women’s basketball head coach Joni Taylor will serve as a guest analyst on the SEC Network’s coverage of the NCAA tournament Friday and Saturday. The Sweet 16 games will begin at 1:30 p.m. Friday, and four Southeastern Conference teams remain in the field: Ole Miss, LSU, South Carolina and Tennessee.
Texas A&M women’s basketball coach Joni Taylor to serve as analyst on SEC Network
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
