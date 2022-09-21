Texas A&M’s first-year women’s basketball coach Joni Taylor will serve as an assistant coach for the United States’ women’s national team at the FIBA World Cup beginning at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday against Belgium in Sydney, Australia. The tournament continues through Oct. 1.
Texas A&M women’s basketball coach Joni Taylor on US staff at World Cup
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Texas A&M women’s basketball point guard Jordan Nixon has decided to walk away from the sport.
UCASVILLE, Conn. — Texas A&M women’s basketball great Sydney Colson and the Las Vegas Aces won the 2022 WNBA Championship on Sunday.
Texas A&M women’s basketball coach Joni Taylor is starting the Beyond Basketball organization designed to provide community and networking…