Texas A&M women’s basketball coach Joni Taylor on US staff at World Cup

Texas A&M’s first-year women’s basketball coach Joni Taylor will serve as an assistant coach for the United States’ women’s national team at the FIBA World Cup beginning at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday against Belgium in Sydney, Australia. The tournament continues through Oct. 1.

