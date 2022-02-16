Texas A&M women look to switch roles with payback victory at Ole MIss

“They’re into a sense of urgency, not to make the NCAA tournament, but to increase their seeding. We’re closer to being on a life support system as far as every ballgame is a sense of urgency,” said Blair, adding that they don’t want their postseason fate to be riding on the SEC tournament.

Blair is hopeful his team can make the kind of statement the Rebels did in the first meeting.

A hungry Ole Miss came into Reed Arena last month and pretty much dominated for a 80-63 victory. That was part of a 16-2 start to the season that put the Rebels into the AP Top 25 rankings for the first time in 15 years. The game was tied at 19 after a quarter, but the Rebels outscored the Aggies 47-21 in the middle quarters.

“They came in with a more sense of urgency since they really hadn’t had any Top 25 wins,” Blair said. “We were not top 25, but we were defending [SEC] champion and they jumped all over it.”

NOTES – A&M is tied with Kentucky (11-11, 4-10) for 10th place. … Ole Miss 6-foot-5 senior Shakira Austin, projected to be a high WNBA pick, had only 11 points and eight rebounds in the first meeting. The Rebels had balanced scoring with five in double figures led by graduate guard Lashonda Monk with 16, hitting 7 of 12 field goals; and Wright State senior guard transfer Angel Baker who came off the bench to add 15, hitting 6 of 12 field goals, half of them 3-pointers. Sophomore forward Madison Scott had 10 points and eight rebounds. “I think Scott and Monk did a very good job on us,” said Blair, adding that the Rebels were unselfish, making 33 of 68 field goals (48.5%) with 22 assists and only six turnovers. “They had other options.” Blair is hopeful A&M plays better help defense this time around. … A&M is 10-3 against Ole Miss, including 4-1 in Oxford.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.