Texas A&M women heats up from 3-point line to beat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

The Texas A&M women’s basketball team felt right at home behind the longer 3-point line, hitting a dozen en route to a 87-54 season-opening victory over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Tuesday night at Reed Arena.
The 23rd-ranked Aggies shot a blistering 50% from behind the 22-foot, 1.75-inch line to tie the school record for 3-pointers in a single game first set in 1996 against Brown and matched against Missouri in 2013 and Northwestern State in 2020. But the previous records were set with the 3-point line at a distance of 20-9. The Aggies, who typically want to pound the ball inside, took what the defense gave them and fired away from the new distance.
“It’s just the way it went,” Gary Blair said. “We hadn’t shot that well in practice, and I still believe the 3-point percentage nationwide will be worse because we’re shooting from the men’s line.”
A&M junior point guard Jordan Nixon hit the first two 3-pointers to help wipe out an early Islander lead. Senior guard Kayla Wells and senior transfer Qadashah Hoppie hit back-to-back 3s in the closing minute of the first quarter to give A&M a 25-17 lead.
“We planned to play a lot more zone, but we felt we couldn’t because they lit us up from the 3-point line,” A&M-CC coach Royce Chadwick said. “The three girls on the floor to start the game (Nixon, Wells and senior guard Destiny Pitts), we just couldn’t guard.”
A&M freshman guard Keslynn Oxendine put the finishing touches on the 3-point shooting exhibition by hitting the game’s last two shots.
“When the 3 is going, sometimes you have to take what they’re giving us,” Blair said.
Nixon and Pitts each had a trio of 3-pointers, while Wells, Hoppie and Oxendine each hit two. Blair doesn’t mind his team firing up 3-pointers if it’s in the flow of the game.
“But [if it’s] Pitts, Jordan, Q and usually Kayla, that’s money in the bank,” Blair said. “We’ll just have to find what’s working for us.”
A&M matched its 36 points from 3-point range with 36 from inside the arc. Nixon and Wells shot lights out from everywhere. The 6-foot Wells hit 7 of 11 field goals for a game-high 18 points.
“I was just confident today,” Wells said. “When I came out [for warmups], all my shots were going in, so I knew it was going to be a good day.”
Wells also added seven rebounds and four assists.
“I’m happy about the rebounds,” Wells said.
Nixon hit 5 of 11 field goals and added eight assists with only two turnovers.
“I was on the opposite end of the spectrum [from Wells],” Nixon said. “In practice yesterday and at shootaround today, none of my shots were going in. But I have the mentality that the next one’s going up if I get enough room. I have the confidence to take it.”
A&M made 18 of 39 field goals from inside the arc for 46.2%.
“I feel like we didn’t shoot the ball very well [in the exhibition victory over Oklahoma Baptist], and we talked about that in postgame,” said Wells, illustrating with her hands the rim felt that wide “when you make your first one.”
A&M came inches away from breaking its 3-point record because Hoppie hit two field goals from just inside the line. She ended with 10 points. Pitts added 11.
While A&M was lethal from long range, the Islanders missed all 13 attempts.
A&M was able to play 10 players at least nine minutes.
• NOTES — A&M will host Southern at 7 p.m. Thursday. ... When the Aggies took a 79-50 lead, they were shooting exactly 50% from the field, the 3-point line and the foul line.