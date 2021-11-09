Texas A&M women heats up from 3-point line to beat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

A&M freshman guard Keslynn Oxendine put the finishing touches on the 3-point shooting exhibition by hitting the game’s last two shots.

“When the 3 is going, sometimes you have to take what they’re giving us,” Blair said.

Nixon and Pitts each had a trio of 3-pointers, while Wells, Hoppie and Oxendine each hit two. Blair doesn’t mind his team firing up 3-pointers if it’s in the flow of the game.

“But [if it’s] Pitts, Jordan, Q and usually Kayla, that’s money in the bank,” Blair said. “We’ll just have to find what’s working for us.”

A&M matched its 36 points from 3-point range with 36 from inside the arc. Nixon and Wells shot lights out from everywhere. The 6-foot Wells hit 7 of 11 field goals for a game-high 18 points.

“I was just confident today,” Wells said. “When I came out [for warmups], all my shots were going in, so I knew it was going to be a good day.”

Wells also added seven rebounds and four assists.

“I’m happy about the rebounds,” Wells said.

Nixon hit 5 of 11 field goals and added eight assists with only two turnovers.