Texas A&M women beat Arkansas, 74-73

Nixon dribbled the clock down to the end before driving the right side of the lane and hitting the shot off the glass.

“They took the first, second and third options away from us,” A&M coach Gary Blair said. “Jordan made a big-time play. That’s what she’s all about, big-time plays.”

Nixon, a sophomore transfer from Notre Dame, was coming off a career-high 19 points in Thursday’s 77-60 victory over 10th-ranked Kentucky, where she scored her team’s first 11 points, then made a couple key shots in the fourth quarter.

Dungee led the way for Arkansas (10-4, 1-3) with 21 points.

Clock issue

After Nixon’s shot with 0.4 left, Arkansas called a timeout. The Razorbacks tried to work a high lob into the post, but before the ball ever touched a player, the buzzer sounded. By rule, the clock does not start until the ball is touched. Officials reset and Dungee got the inbounds pass but her final shot was blocked.

“On the last play … I still don’t really know what all happened,” Arkansas coach Mike Neighbors said. “You just hate to see a game that good end that way.”

Hogs short-handed