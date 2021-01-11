Texas A&M women beat Arkansas, 74-73

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The eighth-ranked Texas A&M women’s basketball team trailed for most of the fourth quarter, but regained the lead exactly when it mattered most.
Sophomore point guard Jordan Nixon hit a running shot with under a second left, lifting the Aggies to a 74-73 Southeastern Confence victory over 13th-ranked Arkansas on Sunday.
Nixon’s shot from outside the lane with 0.4 seconds left helped the Aggies (12-0, 3-0) extended A&M’s perfect start to the season.
“You always want the ball in your hands with a chance to win the game,” Nixon said. “Arkansas is a good team and they played good defense on that last play, but I just made the shot.”
Arkansas’ Chelsea Dungee put up a shot from the left corner at the buzzer, but the shot was blocked.
Texas A&M senior shooting Aaliyah Wilson, who played her freshman season at Arkansas, had a career-high 27 points, but it was her heads-up defensive play late that helped set-up Nixon’s winner.
Nixon hit a driving layup and drew a foul with 23.2 seconds left, completing the three-point play to pull the Aggies within 73-72. Arkansas inbounded to Dungee, but Wilson was able to poke the ball away from behind, and A&M forced a tie ball and got it back on the alternating possession.
Nixon dribbled the clock down to the end before driving the right side of the lane and hitting the shot off the glass.
“They took the first, second and third options away from us,” A&M coach Gary Blair said. “Jordan made a big-time play. That’s what she’s all about, big-time plays.”
Nixon, a sophomore transfer from Notre Dame, was coming off a career-high 19 points in Thursday’s 77-60 victory over 10th-ranked Kentucky, where she scored her team’s first 11 points, then made a couple key shots in the fourth quarter.
Dungee led the way for Arkansas (10-4, 1-3) with 21 points.
Clock issue
After Nixon’s shot with 0.4 left, Arkansas called a timeout. The Razorbacks tried to work a high lob into the post, but before the ball ever touched a player, the buzzer sounded. By rule, the clock does not start until the ball is touched. Officials reset and Dungee got the inbounds pass but her final shot was blocked.
“On the last play … I still don’t really know what all happened,” Arkansas coach Mike Neighbors said. “You just hate to see a game that good end that way.”
Hogs short-handed
Arkansas was without one of its leading scorers, Amber Ramirez, who missed the game because of an injury she suffered in practice. Ramirez, who is averaging 12.5 points per game, was in concussion protocol.
She said it
“It was huge. Huge. Defense wins games, I know that is cliché, but it is what it is.” said Nixon of Wilson’s defensive play that forced a late Arkansas turnover. “That was a big play. She played her heart out. I’m so proud of her to come back to Arkansas and to do what she did today.”
•
NOTES — A&M tied the best start in program history (2008-09). A&M’s last 12-game winning streak was in the 2010-11 seaosn. N’dea Jones had a double-double for Texas A&M with 12 points and 14 rebounds. It was the senior forward’s 34th, breaking the school record held by Anriel Howard (2015-18). The Aggies had four players score in double-figures and Nixon finished with 9 points. … Makayla Daniels scored 16 for Arkansas. … The Razorbacks have lost three of their last four games.