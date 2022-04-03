Texas A&M softball team completes weekend sweep of ACU

Several Texas A&M softball players were feeling under the weather this week, but the team is much healthier after completing a weekend sweep of Abilene Christian with a 5-2 victory Sunday at Davis Diamond.

A&M senior Makinzy Herzog hit a two-run home run and freshman Emiley Kennedy pitched four scoreless innings as the Aggies (22-12) won their fourth straight.

“We had a lot of kids who were sick,” A&M coach Jo Evans said. “What we got out of [this weekend] was a lot of fight and the thing I’ve talked about before is preparation in the fall to make sure people are ready to play other positions.”

Mariana Torres made her first start of the season at second base. Fellow sophomore Rylen Wiggins started at shortstop after 33 straight starts at second and freshman Katie Dack made her first start at catcher after 14 starts in the outfield and six more at designated player. Sophomore starting pitcher Grace Uribe batted for the first time this year and moved to left field in the third inning.

“I thought our flexibility and versatility really showed this weekend,” Evans said. “For us to be able to plug in the people we needed to plug in, I thought that was a real difference-maker on the weekend.”

A&M outscored Abilene Christian 27-1 in the first two games, but the Wildcats (17-18) on Sunday threatened to take the lead in the third. ACU loaded the bases with a walk and two singles. Uribe hit Calie Burris to pull the Wildcats within 3-1. Kennedy relieved and got out of the jam with three pitches.

Avery Miloch’s sacrifice fly pulled ACU within 3-2, but on the play A&M right fielder Morgan Smith threw out the runner at second trying to advance to third. Rose Gonzales grounded out to end the threat.

“Having [Emiley] come in, I pulled the trigger early. I wanted to make sure she got in there,” Evans said. “I thought that was really a turning point for us.”

Kennedy (8-6) struck out four and walked three. Herzog pitched a hitless seventh inning, walking two, but striking out three for her first save of the season.

Herzog also got A&M’s offense rolling with a line-drive shot over the fence in right-center field in the second for her third homer of the season.

“I’ve been struggling with the bat for a little while now,” Herzog said. “I just try to keep working on it every day. It’s been getting better and better, and I think I’m getting back to my old self.”

Herzog, who came in hitting .213, added a double in the third inning. It was only her second multi-hit game of the season. She had two hits against Missouri State on Feb. 18. Herzog had 18 multi-hit games last season when she batted .354.

NOTES – A&M had postponed Wednesday’s doubleheader at Houston because of too many players being ill. “One day, one kid comes back, but she’s pretty depleted, and weak, [but] can still help us out,” Evans said. “Then that same day, another kid goes out. I’m hoping this thing runs its course and we can get back and get everybody completely healthy.” … Torres got her first hit of the season after starting 0 for 25. … ACU had seven hits and seven walks, but stranded 10 runners. … A&M was only 2 of 10 with runners in scoring position, but No. 3 hitter Trinity Cannon grounded out to the opposite side to score a run in the fourth and Smith followed with an opposite-field double to plate A&M’s final run. “I thought our situational hitting today was very good,” Evans said.

