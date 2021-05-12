 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Texas A&M’s Tanna Burge earns master strength coach award
0 comments

Texas A&M’s Tanna Burge earns master strength coach award

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Texas A&M logo

Texas A&M assistant athletics director for sports performance Tanna Burge was recently named a master strength and conditioning coach by the Collegiate Strength & Conditioning Coaches association (CSCCa). Burge is in her seventh season overseeing the strength and conditioning programs for all A&M sports other than football. She has served as a strength coach for more than 20 years including stops at North Carolina, Clemson, Baylor, the U.S. Military Academy and Northwestern. She joins A&M’s Vern Banks, Raychelle Ellsworth and Jerry Schmidt in earning the CSCCa’s master coach honor.

On the latest My Aggie Nation Podcast, the crew discusses Will Frizzell's monster weekend at the plate, the SEC Track & Field Championships, and the nationwide sauce shortage at Chick-fil-A.
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert