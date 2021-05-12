Texas A&M’s Tanna Burge earns master strength coach award

Texas A&M assistant athletics director for sports performance Tanna Burge was recently named a master strength and conditioning coach by the Collegiate Strength & Conditioning Coaches association (CSCCa). Burge is in her seventh season overseeing the strength and conditioning programs for all A&M sports other than football. She has served as a strength coach for more than 20 years including stops at North Carolina, Clemson, Baylor, the U.S. Military Academy and Northwestern. She joins A&M’s Vern Banks, Raychelle Ellsworth and Jerry Schmidt in earning the CSCCa’s master coach honor.