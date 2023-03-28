Texas A&M head women’s basketball coach Joni Taylor was named the United States’ women’s under-19 World Cup team coach Tuesday. The 2023 FIBA World Cup will take place July 15-23 in Madrid, Spain. Assistant coaches DeLisha Milton-Jones (Old Dominion) and Teri Moren (Indiana) will join Taylor’s staff. The same trio of Taylor, Milton-Jones and Moren led USA’s under-18 team to the gold medal at last year’s FIBA U18 Women’s Americas Championship.
Texas A&M’s Joni Taylor named USA under-19 women's basketball coach
