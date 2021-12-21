Texas A&M’s Gary Blair nominated for Naismith Hall of Fame

Texas A&M head women’s basketball coach Gary Blair has been nominated for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, the organization announced Tuesday.

Blair recently became A&M’s winningest coach in basketball, men’s or women’s, surpassing Shelby Metcalf’s 438 victories. Blair is a member of seven halls of fame including the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame.

The Naismith Hall of Fame finalists will be announced during NBA All-Star Weekend on Feb. 18 in Cleveland. The class of 2022 will be announced during the NCAA Final Four in New Orleans in April.