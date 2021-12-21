 Skip to main content
Texas A&M’s Gary Blair nominated for Naismith Hall of Fame
Texas A&M women’s basketball head coach Gary Blair speaks to Kayla Wells during game action against Texas Southern at Reed Arena in College Station on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. Michael Miller, The Eagle

Texas A&M head women’s basketball coach Gary Blair has been nominated for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, the organization announced Tuesday.

Blair recently became A&M’s winningest coach in basketball, men’s or women’s, surpassing Shelby Metcalf’s 438 victories. Blair is a member of seven halls of fame including the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame.

The Naismith Hall of Fame finalists will be announced during NBA All-Star Weekend on Feb. 18 in Cleveland. The class of 2022 will be announced during the NCAA Final Four in New Orleans in April.

