Texas A&M public address announcer Mark Edwards dies
Mark Edwards, who was the longtime public address announcer for the Texas A&M women’s basketball and volleyball teams, died Tuesday morning due to cancer, according to a post by KAMU station manager Penny Zent.

“Your voice, spirit and commitment will always be cherished,” the A&M women’s basketball team tweeted. “Thank you for all of your service. May you Rest in Peace.”

The 64-year-old Edwards retired last year from KAMU, where he was the station’s FM traffic manager and PSA coordinator for 16 years. He also helped with A&M’s graduation ceremonies and was the PA announcer for the A&M Consolidated boys and girls basketball and volleyball teams.

