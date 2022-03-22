Texas A&M hires Georgia's Joni Taylor to replace Blair

Texas A&M hired Georgia women’s basketball coach Joni Taylor to replace retiring Texas A&M women’s basketball coach Gary Blair on Wednesday morning.

“As the process evolved, and the more we got to know Coach Taylor, it became crystal clear that she is the right coach to lead our program into this new era of Aggie basketball,” A&M athletics director Ross Bjork said in a release.

Taylor just finished her seventh season at Georgia, losing to Iowa State in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

Taylor will be replacing a Hall of Fame coach for the second time. She was 140-75 with the Bulldogs after replacing legendary Andy Landers. The 43-year-old Taylor is 140-75 with four NCAA tournament appearances, never advancing past the second round.

“I am extremely excited and humbled to have the opportunity to lead the Texas A&M women’s basketball program,” Taylor said in the release. “You are talking about a program that is rich with tradition and an institution that leads not only in the SEC, but in the country. I am excited to get there and meet the team and immerse myself and our family into Aggieland.”

Georgia last April gave Taylor a contract extension through 2027. Her salary increased by $100,000 to $850,000 for this past season. Her total compensation would have been $925,000 in the sixth year. Her previous contract ran through 2024 and was worth $750,000 annually.

Blair made $1.25 million this season.

“Joni Taylor informed me she has accepted the head coaching position at Texas A&M,” Georgia director of athletics Josh Brooks said in a school release. “I want to personally thank Joni for being a great ambassador at the University of Georgia. From her Beyond Basketball group and involvement in many community organizations to her team’s successes on the court, her impact left a lasting impression on this program. We are forever grateful for the outstanding example of grace and humility she set for so many young women.”

Taylor, who played at Alabama, was an assistant at Troy, Louisiana Tech and LSU before joining Landers’ staff in 2015.