Texas A&M hires Georgia's Joni Taylor as new women's basketball coach

Texas A&M is indoctrinating newly hired women’s basketball coach Joni Taylor to Aggieland as quickly as possible. The former Georgia coach was introduced to the crowd at Wednesday night’s 67-52 victory by the A&M men over Wake Forest in the National Invitation Tournament quarterfinals at Reed Arena.

The public is invited to meet Taylor at 11 a.m. Thursday on the third floor of Reed Arena. A&M will live stream the event.

A&M announced early Wednesday morning that Taylor would replace retiring women’s basketball coach Gary Blair. Taylor and her family arrived in College Station approximately an hour before the men’s game.

“As the process evolved, and the more we got to know Coach Taylor, it became crystal clear that she is the right coach to lead our program into this new era of Aggie basketball,” A&M athletics director Ross Bjork said in a press release.

Taylor just finished her seventh season at Georgia, losing to third-seeded Iowa State 67-44 in the second round of the NCAA tournament. Taylor will be replacing a Hall of Fame coach for the second time. She was 140-75 with the Lady Bulldogs after replacing legendary Andy Landers.

“I am extremely excited and humbled to have the opportunity to lead the Texas A&M women’s basketball program,” Taylor said in the press release. “You are talking about a program that is rich with tradition and an institution that leads not only in the SEC, but in the country. I am excited to get there and meet the team and immerse myself and our family into Aggieland.”

Georgia gave Taylor a contract extension through 2027 last April. Her salary increased by $100,000 to $850,000 this season. Her total compensation would have been $925,000 in the sixth year. Her previous contract ran through 2024 and was worth $750,000 annually.

Blair made $1.25 million this season.

The 43-year-old Taylor has made four NCAA tournament appearances but hasn’t advanced past the second round.

“It’s devastating that we haven’t done it already,” Taylor said after the loss to Iowa State. “I mean, it’s what we want. You come to Georgia to not be in the NCAA tournament but to make deep runs in the tournament.”

Taylor, who played at Alabama, was an assistant coach at Troy, Louisiana Tech and LSU before joining Landers’ staff in 2015.

Taylor was 62-48 in SEC play, including 9-7 this season for sixth place. Georgia was ranked as high as 11th in the country in early February but lost four of five, including setbacks to unranked Florida and Auburn. Georgia beat A&M 67-58 on Feb. 27 at Stegeman Coliseum. That made Taylor 4-5 against Blair. She won the last two meetings, including a 74-68 victory in last year’s SEC tournament semifinals that hampered A&M’s chances at getting a top seed for the NCAA tournament. Georgia then lost in the SEC tournament title game to South Carolina 67-62.

“I have known Coach Blair since I was a player at the University of Alabama and he was at Arkansas,” Taylor said. “The way he led young women on and off the court and was a steward of our game is something I have always admired. He created a national championship program during his 19 years at A&M, to be able to continue that legacy is an honor. I am excited to have the opportunity to be around him, learn from him and for him to show me the way.”

Georgia was seeded sixth for the SEC tournament this season and lost in the second round to 11th-seeded Alabama 74-62. That knocked Georgia out of the final Associated Press Top 25 poll, but the Lady Bulldogs were 25th in the final coaches poll.

Georgia was seeded sixth for the NCAA tournament and opened with a 70-54 victory over 11th-seeded Dayton before losing to Iowa State, which is led by veteran coach Bill Fennelly whose 734 career victories ranks him 30th in NCAA Division I history.

“[Taylor] is one of the brightest, most articulate young coaches in our country,” Fennelly said before the game. “She’s going to have an impact on the landscape of women’s basketball for a long time, not just at Georgia. Whether it’s USA basketball, whether it’s the way ... I’m on a committee with her, and to listen to her talk and articulate the needs of the game and the way the game is headed or ideas where it should head is amazing how she is able to do that. And it’s no surprise what she’s doing and how she’s doing it.”

Taylor leaves behind a top 10 signing class highlighted by forward Janiah Barker, who is ranked the nation’s third-best player in the class of 2022 by ESPN’s HoopGurlz, and wing Sydney Bowles, who is ranked 37th.

“Coach Taylor is a proven winner that knows how to recruit and develop talent,” A&M deputy AD Kristen Brown said in the press release. “As a former student-athlete and coach in the league, she understands what it takes to be successful in the SEC, as well as on the national stage. She is well-respected and highly regarded throughout our industry.”

Taylor’s husband, Darius Taylor, is the Atlanta Dream assistant general manager. Darius Taylor, who has been with the organization since 2017, was the interim head coach in July 2021 but returned to assistant GM in October 2021. He joined the Dream as an assistant coach after serving as an assistant coach at South Carolina under Dawn Staley.

Joni Taylor is Bjork’s second high-profile hire within a year. Bjork hired longtime TCU baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle in June.

A pair of longtime Blair assistants, Texas head coach Vic Schaefer and Kelly Bond-White, were frequently mentioned as his possible successor since his retirement announcement before the season. Schaefer, an A&M graduate, is in his second season at Texas. He signed a seven-year contract worth a guaranteed $13.8 million. Schaefer spent 15 seasons with Blair, the last nine at A&M before taking over at Mississippi State where he was 221-62 in eight seasons with a pair of national runner-up finishes. Schaefer made the Elite Eight in his first season at Texas, and the second-seeded Longhorns will play Ohio State on Friday in the Sweet 16. Schaefer, though, has a $3.5 million buyout to leave that drops to $3 million at the end of this month. Taylor has a $1.3 million buyout, the Athens Banner-Herald reported.

Bond-White spent three seasons with Blair at Arkansas and 19 at A&M, including the 2011 national championship season. Bond-White was endorsed by Blair.

“[She] is the answer going forward with this program,” Blair said when he announced his retirement.

Bianca Hillsman, the mother of former A&M center Khaalia Hillsman, agrees.

“This is so disgusting and disrespectful,” Bianca Hillsman tweeted Wednesday. “Kelly was with that team for 19 years. It was Kelly who cleaned up EVERY mess. Kelly, feeding these girls when they were sick. Kelly, visiting them in the hospital. The best recruits were because of Kelly.”

