Texas A&M, Gary Blair Court brace for top-ranked South Carolina

It will be a night of champions for women’s college basketball at Reed Arena on Thursday.
Texas A&M will honor retiring Gary Blair by naming the court at Reed Arena after him. A few minutes later, he’ll lean on the knowledge he’s gained over five decades of coaching to try to derail top-ranked South Carolina.
With a career record of 852-345, Blair is the 12th winningest coach in women’s NCAA Division I history. He is 444-182 at A&M in 19 seasons with 15 straight trips to the NCAA tournament and the program’s lone national championship in 2011.
A&M announced last week it is honoring Blair by naming the school’s home for basketball and volleyball “Gary Blair Court” prior to Thursday’s game that also will be his finale at home, something that he hasn’t had time to dwell on.
“The preparation for South Carolina has been our total focus,” Blair said.
Rightfully so.
South Carolina (25-1, 13-1) has been atop the Associated Press Top 25 all season and a unanimous pick the last three weeks. The Gamecocks are 11-0 against ranked teams this season and already have clinched at least a share of their sixth Southeastern Conference regular-season title in the last nine. It would have been their seventh in nine seasons, but the Aggies won the title last season with a 65-57 victory over South Carolina in the regular-season final at Reed Arena.
That, though, was the last time the Aggies beat a ranked team. Picked second behind South Carolina in the coaches’ preseason poll, A&M (14-12, 4-10) is in 12th place and having its worst season since joining the SEC in 2012. A&M seemingly turned things around with a three-game winning streak to start the month but is coming off a double-overtime home loss to Alabama (14-11, 5-9) that all but ended A&M’s postseason chances.
“I’ve got to work harder to get this team not to pull an upset but to play better to give our team a chance to be in the game with South Carolina, knowing what’s at stake for them,” Blair said. “If I would keep thinking about me, I wouldn’t be able to get the we into the formula.”
South Carolina is led by 6-foot-5 forward Aliyah Boston, a favorite for national player of the year. She has had 19 straight double-doubles, tying the SEC record set by LSU’s Sylvia Fowles (2006-07). Boston averages 16.8 points and 11.9 rebounds per game and is a big reason South Carolina is outrebounding opponents by 17.8 per game to lead the nation. The Gamecocks also lead the nation in field-goal percentage defense (32.6%) and rank sixth in scoring defense, allowing only 51.1 points per game.
Blair said it will take a team effort to stay with the Gamecocks.
“We’ve got to have a little bit of everything,” Blair said. “We’ve got to have better free-throw shooters. We’ve got to shoot better from the 3. We’re not going to get as many layups, [so] we’ve got to have a mid-range game. We’ve got to get loose balls. We’ve got to have the energy points, and I’ve got to call out some better plays than I’ve been calling out.
“I promise I do not have any trick play for tomorrow night. I do not have an alley-oop play. What I do have is 14 ladies ready to play that are tired of excuses and it’s time for results.”
Missouri (17-10, 6-8) has been the only team to beat South Carolina, making 7 of 15 3-pointers and committing only eight turnovers in a 70-69 overtime victory to open SEC play in Columbia, Missouri.
“Sometimes the road is an equalizer,” Blair said. “That’s going to be my No. 1 friend — the road and the Aggies fans that are in attendance.”
Blair’s been so busy this week that he says he hasn’t had time to think about Thursday’s court dedication ceremony. As for his emotions Thursday, he has no idea, but he admits he cries at movies.
“But whatever the emotions are, when the ball is tossed up, I’ll be Gary Blair, coaching until the last whistle or the last call that is made,” he said. “That’s all I can do.”
• NOTES — The SEC Network has followed Blair for the last week filming a special to run next week in conjunction with the start of the conference tournament in Nashville. ... South Carolina coach Dawn Staley said it will be business as usual for her team Thursday. “I think what we’re going to do is continue with the habits that we’ve created on the road and stick with that,” she said. “This team has been a resilient one and anything that’s been in their way, they’ve been able to really just concentrate on the task at hand and keep the main thing the main thing and that’s continuing to win.”