Texas A&M, Gary Blair Court brace for top-ranked South Carolina

“We’ve got to have a little bit of everything,” Blair said. “We’ve got to have better free-throw shooters. We’ve got to shoot better from the 3. We’re not going to get as many layups, [so] we’ve got to have a mid-range game. We’ve got to get loose balls. We’ve got to have the energy points, and I’ve got to call out some better plays than I’ve been calling out.

“I promise I do not have any trick play for tomorrow night. I do not have an alley-oop play. What I do have is 14 ladies ready to play that are tired of excuses and it’s time for results.”

Missouri (17-10, 6-8) has been the only team to beat South Carolina, making 7 of 15 3-pointers and committing only eight turnovers in a 70-69 overtime victory to open SEC play in Columbia, Missouri.

“Sometimes the road is an equalizer,” Blair said. “That’s going to be my No. 1 friend — the road and the Aggies fans that are in attendance.”

Blair’s been so busy this week that he says he hasn’t had time to think about Thursday’s court dedication ceremony. As for his emotions Thursday, he has no idea, but he admits he cries at movies.