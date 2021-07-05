Texas A&M forward N'dea Jones signs with Seattle Storm

The Seattle Storm signed former Texas A&M forward N’dea Jones to a seven-day contract Monday. Jones was a second-round pick of Seattle in April, but was waived before the season started. She will be eligible to play in Wednesday’s game against the Los Angeles Sparks.

Other Aggies in the WNBA are Atlanta Dream guard Chennedy Carter and Indiana Fever guard Aaliyah Wilson. Carter has played in 11 games, averaging 14.2 points per game. The second-year player missed the first six games in June with a hyperextended right elbow. Rookie Wilson has played in only two games, scoring two points.

Seattle (14-4) is tied with the Los Vegas Aces for first place. Atlanta (6-11) is tied with the Sparks for 10th place and Indiana (2-16) is last in the 12-team league.