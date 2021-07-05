 Skip to main content
Texas A&M forward N'dea Jones signs with Seattle Storm
20200227 AM V BAMA MM 03

Texas A&M’s N’dea Jones, center, fights for a rebound over Alabama’s Megan Abrams, left, and Cierra Johnson on Thursday at Reed Arena.

 Eagle photo by Michael Miller

The Seattle Storm signed former Texas A&M forward N’dea Jones to a seven-day contract Monday. Jones was a second-round pick of Seattle in April, but was waived before the season started. She will be eligible to play in Wednesday’s game against the Los Angeles Sparks.

Other Aggies in the WNBA are Atlanta Dream guard Chennedy Carter and Indiana Fever guard Aaliyah Wilson. Carter has played in 11 games, averaging 14.2 points per game. The second-year player missed the first six games in June with a hyperextended right elbow. Rookie Wilson has played in only two games, scoring two points.

Seattle (14-4) is tied with the Los Vegas Aces for first place. Atlanta (6-11) is tied with the Sparks for 10th place and Indiana (2-16) is last in the 12-team league.

