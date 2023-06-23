Texas A&M sophomore forward Janiah Barker was selected to compete for the United States’ women’s basketball team in the upcoming FIBA Women’s AmeriCup.

Barker is one of three players on the 12-woman roster under the age of 20.

The Women’s AmeriCup is set for July 1-9 in Leon, Mexico. USA will be in Group A and will open group play against Venezuela on July 1, followed by Argentina on July 2, Brazil on July 4 and Cuba on July 5.

Barker has plenty of experience playing with national teams. The only freshman in the Southeastern Conference to lead her team in scoring last season (12.7 points per game) won gold medals at the 2019 FIBA Americas U16 Championship and the 2021 at the FIBA 3x3 U18 World Cup.