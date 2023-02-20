Late in the third quarter in Monday night’s Southeastern Conference women’s basketball game between Texas A&M and Missouri, the public address announcer at Reed Arena said A&M’s Janiah Barker would be shooting free throws, but it was Eriny Kindred.

That was his only miss and by then the Aggies had missed enough shots that few could blame him if he had lost focus. A&M had its worst shooting performance at home this season in helping Missouri to a 61-35 victory.

A&M (6-18, 1-13) made only 14 of 53 field goals (26.4%) against Missouri’s zone defense that basically made the lane off limits. A&M had the size advantage, but it had a devil of a time getting the ball inside and when it did, more times than naught it missed the shot. A&M also tried to bull its way inside, leading to charges. The Aggies at times settled for long-range jump shots, also a failing proposition as they were 3 of 19 on 3-pointers.

“We knew it was going to be that kind of game, we had to make some perimeter shots,” A&M head coach Joni Taylor said. “We practiced against [that type of zone] for two days and it’s one of those things that I think even with practicing, I think our team was a little shocked how far [the defenders were away] and how open they were. But that was a concern for us, just being able to manufacture points.”

The tone was set early. A&M sophomore guard Tineya Hylton missed a jump shot just outside the free-throw line with 11 seconds gone and 6-foot-5 graduate center Aaliyah Patty got the offensive rebound, but missed a point-blank tip-in.

Things didn’t get any better in the first half as A&M made only 4 of 28 shots. The Aggies scored a season-low four points in the first quarter and their 10 points for the first half also was a season-low mark. That allowed Missouri to have a 25-10 halftime lead, though the Tigers shot only 32.1% (9 of 28) from the field.

A&M was having success on the defensive end as perimeter-oriented Missouri was only 2 of 8 from 3-pont range.

Missouri gave A&M a chance to make a game of it in the third quarter with nine turnovers, but the Aggies weren’t good enough on offense to take advantage, making only 5 of 15 field goals. The Tigers, when they weren’t turning the ball over in the third quarter, hit 7 of 8 field goals to extend their lead to 43-23. Missouri’s offense perked up in the second half, hitting 15 of 19 field goals in handing A&M its sixth straight loss. A&M junior guard Sahara Jones was the team’s bright spot, scoring 14 points as she hit 6 of 12 field goals. The rest of the team was 8 of 41 (19.5%).

“I thought offensively, we rushed some shots,” Taylor said. “I thought when we did have a chance to pass it in, the defense collapsed or came out, we didn’t [react]. But again, I don’t think we took a ton of bad shots, we just did not make them. And that is what I feared was going to happen – we just weren’t going to make shots.”

Jones said Missouri’s defense forced them to adjust.

“We weren’t taking the shots we usually take,” Jones said. “They crowded the paint on defense, so we knew they were going to make us shoot. We were lacking confidence in our shooting, which is why we missed so many shots in the first half.”

Missouri freshman guard Ashton Judd had 16 points, hitting 7 of 8 shots. Senior forward Haley Frank and graduate guard Haley Troup each had 11 points.

A&M had a 33-32 rebounding edge, with Patty having a game-high eight, but Missouri had a 28-12 edge in paint points, getting the majority of them on drives.

NOTES – A&M will be home to Kentucky on Thursday and end the regular season at Arkansas on Sunday. ... A&M’s worst-shooting effort of the season was 21.2% (14 of 66) in a 74-34 loss at LSU.