Texas A&M co-workers point to impact Gary Blair made on school, Aggie community

When Buzz Williams heard that Texas A&M women’s basketball coach Gary Blair was releasing a biography, he called former Blair assistant Bob Starkey to reserve a copy, promising to send payment. Williams, who was coaching at Virginia Tech at the time, knew Blair wouldn’t take his money if he learned who the book was for.
Since serving as an assistant with the A&M men’s basketball program in the early 2000s, Williams has wanted to learn more about the impact Blair has had on basketball and the A&M community.
“He’s my hero,” said Williams, who is now the Aggies’ head men’s basketball coach. “And to me that’s the greatest compliment you can give anyone. I admire what he’s done for the game and have great respect for his community involvement in Bryan-College Station and how he’s given so much back.”
Williams said there might only be 20 coaches in basketball who will have the same success as Blair, but it’s his character that has impressed Williams the most over the years.
“How he goes about it is amazing to me,” Williams said.
From the first day Blair arrived on A&M’s campus, he began a crusade to win over the hearts of Aggieland. A&M associate athletics director for game management Steve Miller, who previously served as the women basketball team’s sports information director, remembered Blair’s door-to-door campaign passing out tickets throughout his neighborhood.
One night, Blair happened upon the porch of a woman who immediately recognized him. After allowing him to make his pitch for the women’s program, the woman told him, much to Blair’s surprise, that she was former A&M men’s basketball coach Shelby Metcalf’s wife and that they would have his full support, Miller said.
“He would stand at the grocery stores and hand out tickets,” Miller said. “He refused to go to drive-thrus to get food. He always went inside, because he wanted to talk to folks and tell them about the program and give them tickets. To this day on a game day, more times than not he’s going to have tickets in his back pocket to give. He wants you to come and experience it, and if you have a good time, hopefully you will come back and spend your dollars the next time. There are people who never would have come to a women’s basketball game who came first because of Gary and stayed for the team.”
Blair inherited the worst program in the Big 12 Conference when he took over at A&M in 2003, but Miller said he saw why Blair was attracted to the position after 10 years at Arkansas.
“He clearly saw the vision that athletics director Bill Byrne had and got that support and next thing you know he was holding luncheons,” Miller said. “Why would you have these things? These are important building blocks to a program.”
After taking the Aggies to the top of the Big 12 and winning a national championship, Blair was a key player in helping A&M move to the Southeastern Conference, where he had a decade of previous experience as the head coach of the Razorbacks.
“When we were talking and thinking about going into the SEC — this is 2010 — I visited with many of the coaches, including Coach Blair,” former A&M President R. Bowen Loftin said. “I realized he coached at Arkansas, which was part of the SEC, so he was very enthusiastic about going into the SEC. I can’t say all the coaches shared that enthusiasm, but he did.”
Loftin was able to cut his own piece of the 2011 national championship net while serving as president, one of his fonder memories with the women’s basketball program. He also laughed while retelling a story in which he and Blair did “The Dougie” and a few other popular dances during a Midnight Yell Practice.
“Coach Blair never really took himself completely seriously,” Loftin said. “He was always a person of great humor and really loved not only the players he had but loved the fans and loved Texas A&M.”
While A&M is thankful for the national title banner that hangs in Reed Arena, Blair’s relationship with the community often stands out more to those who served the university around and above him, especially Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp.
“Coach Blair is a legend in Aggieland,” Sharp said, “not just because of his great accomplishments as a national coaching icon but also because of the great work he performs for charities and citizens in the Brazos Valley. We will all miss him on the court and treasure him in the Brazos Valley.”
Miller was certainly one of those people who felt his impact. As Blair’s SID, he sat in on the interview of Blair’s first video coordinator Charlie Simmons. About six years later, Miller and Simmons got married.
“Gary is the reason I’m married,” Miller said with a laugh. “And I’d bet that there is many people throughout his career who might say the same thing.”