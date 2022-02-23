Texas A&M co-workers point to impact Gary Blair made on school, Aggie community

One night, Blair happened upon the porch of a woman who immediately recognized him. After allowing him to make his pitch for the women’s program, the woman told him, much to Blair’s surprise, that she was former A&M men’s basketball coach Shelby Metcalf’s wife and that they would have his full support, Miller said.

“He would stand at the grocery stores and hand out tickets,” Miller said. “He refused to go to drive-thrus to get food. He always went inside, because he wanted to talk to folks and tell them about the program and give them tickets. To this day on a game day, more times than not he’s going to have tickets in his back pocket to give. He wants you to come and experience it, and if you have a good time, hopefully you will come back and spend your dollars the next time. There are people who never would have come to a women’s basketball game who came first because of Gary and stayed for the team.”