Texas A&M appears ready to hire Georgia's Joni Taylor to replace Gary Blair

Georgia’s Joni Taylor has emerged as the likely replacement for retiring Texas A&M women’s basketball coach Gary Blair, according to someone with familiarity of the process.

Taylor just finished her seventh season at Georgia, losing to Iowa State in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

Taylor, who replaced legendary Andy Landers at Georgia, is 140-75 with four NCAA tournament appearances, never advancing past the second round. Georgia gave Taylor a contract extension through 2027 last April. Her salary increased by $100,000 to $850,000 for this season. Her total compensation would have been $925,000 in the sixth year. Her previous contract ran through 2024 and was worth $750,000 annually.

Blair made $1.25 million this season.

The 43-year-old Taylor, who played at Alabama, was an assistant at Troy, Louisiana Tech and LSU before joining Landers’ staff in 2015.

Taylor’s pending hire was first reported by KBTX’s Darryl Bruffett, who cited an A&M athletics department source.