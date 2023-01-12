Tennessee women's basketball team fights off pesky Aggies for 62-50 victory

The Texas A&M women’s basketball team had an answer for just about everything Tennessee threw at it in Thursday night’s game except for Rickea Jackson.

The talented senior forward scored 22 points to lead the Lady Vols to a hard-fought 62-50 Southeastern Conference victory at Reed Arena. The 6-foot-2 transfer from Mississippi State hit 9 of 16 field goals to awake a slumbering offense and help the Lady Vols (13-6, 5-0) earn their sixth straight victory.

Tennessee remained tied atop the league standings with South Carolina, LSU and Ole Miss by fending off A&M’s best effort in more than a month as the undermanned Aggies had only seven available players.

A&M (5-10, 0-5) ran out of gas in Sunday’s 57-38 loss to Ole Miss, managing only two buckets in the fourth quarter. This time the Aggies saved their best for last, hitting 6 of 11 shots in the final quarter with only one turnover.

The Aggies never led in the final 19 minutes but went on a 7-0 run capped by a 3-pointer by graduate forward Aaliyah Patty to pull within 55-49 with 2 minutes, 27 seconds left. The Lady Vols answered with seven straight points to send the Aggies to their sixth straight loss.

“We’re getting better,” A&M first-year coach Joni Taylor said. “We’ve been fighting, and we’re continuing to fight and we’re getting better in those situations. I just can’t say enough of how proud I am of our seven that are doing everything it is that we ask.”

All seven A&M players played at least 20 minutes as the Aggies had to negotiate foul trouble that included 6-3 sophomore post Jada Malone, forcing the 6-3 Patty to play 37 minutes.

Patty and freshman guard Sydney Bowles each had 12 points but combined to make only 8 of 29 shots.

The Aggies stayed in the game by forcing 20 turnovers that led to 16 points. A&M also hit 12 of 14 at the free-throw line. Sophomore guard Eriny Kindred and freshman guard Mya Petticord were both 4 of 4. A&M also got a lift to start the second half with its first three buckets all 3-pointers. A&M was 6 of 16 for the game, while Tennessee was only 3 of 14 from beyond the arc.

“I thought we were excellent defensively tonight,” Taylor said. “I think they can see that if we continue to trust the process that we’re doing the right things. We got tired, but we didn’t gave in to fatigue.”

Tempo early favored the Aggies as the first half was a combination of pesky defense and awful offense as Tennessee struggled its way to a 23-17 halftime lead.

“I thought their pace sucked a little energy out of us,” Tennessee coach Kellie Harper said. “We didn’t get a lot of great ball movement. Then when we tried to get to the basket, I thought they did a pretty good job of cluttering things up in the paint, making it a little bit difficult for us. We got some good looks around the basket and did not finish.”

A&M missed 23 of 27 field goal attempts and was outrebounded 30-14 in the first half, yet trailed by only six because it hit 7 of 8 free throws and forced 12 turnovers.

Tennessee scored only eight points in the first 10 minutes, its lowest-scoring quarter of the season, but it was good enough for a one-point lead.

Jackson, who came off the bench, hit 5 of 6 shots in the second quarter and remained the X-factor for Tennessee.

“I thought at times we were really good against her and had good awareness of where she was,” Taylor said. “And other times we allowed her to go one-on-one, and that’s just hard for us. And Rickea is someone who is used to being double-teamed. She’s so talented. She’s fun to watch. The thing about her is she’s constantly moving.”

Jackson capped Tennessee’s last 7-0 run with a layup. The spurt started with 6-2 senior guard Jordan Horston driving across the lane and hitting a shot, getting fouled and hitting the free throw for a three-point play. Patty tried to answer but missed a 3-pointer, and the Lady Vols scored off an offensive rebound then added Jackson’s layup.

Horston ended with 12 points on 5-of-15 shooting She had 18 points and 13 rebounds in last year’s 73-45 win over A&M.

The Lady Vols had a 49-25 rebounding edge with 6-5 sophomore forward Jillian Hollingshead grabbing nine, and five others had at least five as nine Lady Vols played at least nine minutes. Tennessee also had a 44-12 edge scoring in the paint but only 13-5 in second-chance points.

NOTES: Tennessee’s previous lowest scoring quarter was 12 in the second quarter of an 80-63 loss to UCLA. ... It was Tennessee’s second-lowest scoring game. The lowest came in a 59-56 loss to Virginia Tech.