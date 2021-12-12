 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TCU women's basketball team jumps on 18th-ranked Aggies for 87-75 victory
0 comments

TCU women's basketball team jumps on 18th-ranked Aggies for 87-75 victory

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FORT WORTH – TCU scored the game’s first 12 points and cruised to an 87-75 victory over 18th-ranked Texas A&M in nonconference women’s basketball action Sunday afternoon.

A&M (9-2) missed its first six field goals and had a turnover in the first 3 minutes, 31 seconds, allowing the Horned Frogs (4-4) to build a lead they would never relinquish.

TCU’s Lauren Heard scored a season-high 33 points, hitting 7 of 12 field goals and 18 of 21 free throws. Sophomore Aja Holmes added 22 points, hitting 7 of 12 field goals, including 6 of 11 on 3-pointers to help TCU end an eight-game losing streak to A&M.

The Aggies came into the game leading the country in 3-point percentage while averaging eight 3s a game, but missed their first seven from long range and was only 3 of 13.

Graduate guard Kayla Wells led A&M with 20 points, but missed 13 of 18 shots. Graduate senior transfer Qadashah Hoppie added 17 points, hitting 6 of 11 field goals.

A&M, which has lost two of its last three games, will be off until playing Rice on Sunday at Reed Arena.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert