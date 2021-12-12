TCU women's basketball team jumps on 18th-ranked Aggies for 87-75 victory

FORT WORTH – TCU scored the game’s first 12 points and cruised to an 87-75 victory over 18th-ranked Texas A&M in nonconference women’s basketball action Sunday afternoon.

A&M (9-2) missed its first six field goals and had a turnover in the first 3 minutes, 31 seconds, allowing the Horned Frogs (4-4) to build a lead they would never relinquish.

TCU’s Lauren Heard scored a season-high 33 points, hitting 7 of 12 field goals and 18 of 21 free throws. Sophomore Aja Holmes added 22 points, hitting 7 of 12 field goals, including 6 of 11 on 3-pointers to help TCU end an eight-game losing streak to A&M.

The Aggies came into the game leading the country in 3-point percentage while averaging eight 3s a game, but missed their first seven from long range and was only 3 of 13.

Graduate guard Kayla Wells led A&M with 20 points, but missed 13 of 18 shots. Graduate senior transfer Qadashah Hoppie added 17 points, hitting 6 of 11 field goals.

A&M, which has lost two of its last three games, will be off until playing Rice on Sunday at Reed Arena.