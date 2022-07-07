 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Taylor's former team will play at Reed Arena

Joni Taylor

Georgia’s Jenna Staiti (14) talks with head coach Joni Taylor during the second half against North Carolina State on Dec. 16, 2021, in Raleigh, N.C. Taylor was hired by A&M after the season to replace retiring coach Gary Blair.

Texas A&M first-year head women's basketball coach Joni Taylor, who came from Georgia, will play her former squad at Reed Arena this season as the Southeastern Conference announced its 2022-23 schedule Wednesday.

Other home games for A&M will be against Florida, Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Missouri and Tennessee. A&M's road schedule includes defending national champ South Carolina along with Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, LSU, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt. 

– Eagle staff report

