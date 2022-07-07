Taylor's former team will play at Reed Arena

Texas A&M first-year head women's basketball coach Joni Taylor, who came from Georgia, will play her former squad at Reed Arena this season as the Southeastern Conference announced its 2022-23 schedule Wednesday.
Other home games for A&M will be against Florida, Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Missouri and Tennessee. A&M's road schedule includes defending national champ South Carolina along with Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, LSU, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt.
– Eagle staff report