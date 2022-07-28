Taylor to assist with USA National Team:

Texas A&M women’s basketball coach Joni Taylor was named Thursday an assistant coach on the USA Basketball Women’s National Team that will compete in the FIBA Women’s World Cup from Sept. 21-Oct. 1 in Australia.

WNBA Minnesota Lynx general manager and head coach Cheryl Reeve will be the USA’s head coach, while Duke head coach Kara Lawson and WNBA head coach Mike Thibault will also be on the staff.

Taylor was head coach of the 2022 USA Basketball Women’s U18 National Team that won goal in Argentina last month, capping a 6-0 run with an 82-77 victory over Canada.