 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Taylor Show tonight:

  • 0
taylor
Robert Cessna

 Texas A&M women’s basketball coach Joni Taylor will have her weekly radio show from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday at Rudy’s Country Store & Bar-B-Q. It will air on KZNE (1150 AM/93.7 FM) with Steve Miller as the host.

— Eagle staff report

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Taylor’s show to debut tonight

 First-year Texas A&M women’s basketball coach Joni Taylor will have her debut radio show from 6-7 p.m. Monday at Rudy’s Country Store &am…

Watch Now: Related Video

The Buzz Williams Radio Show: Episode 2

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert