Taylor has a chance to hit it out of the park at A&M

There are about 10-12 women’s basketball coaches Texas A&M could have hired who would have been sure fire home-run hires, but Georgia’s Joni Taylor wasn’t one of them. That doesn’t mean she won’t produce home-run results.

Connecticut’s Geno Auriemma, Maryland’s Brenda Frese, retired Notre Dame coach Muffet McGraw, LSU’s Kim Mulkey, South Carolina’s Dawn Staley and Stanford’s Tara VanDerveer top the list of home-run hires for the obvious reason – they’ve all won national championships.

Auriemma, Frese, Staley and VanDerveer aren’t leaving the championship programs they’ve built. Mulkey won’t move again after going home to Louisiana to win a championship and McGraw probably won’t come out of retirement.

Louisville’s Jeff Walz tops the next group of home-run hires. He’s made three Final Four trips, twice finishing as the runner-up and he’s made three other Elite Eight appearances. He’s always mentioned when the talk is about the next coach who could win his first national title. That’s why Walz’s name came up when Tennessee looked to replace Holly Warlick after the 2019 season. It wasn’t a good fit. Walz was making twice as much as Warlick along with having a $1.475 million buyout. The Lady Vols opted for Missouri State’s Kellie Harper at $750,000 annually.

A&M’s search helped Walz get a raise and extension. His contract, which paid him $1,475 million annually, was bumped to $1.7 million for next season and will increase by $50,000 each year until hitting $2 million in the final year. Walz won’t be on the sidelines for A&M, but maybe he can be a guest lecturer at the Mays Business School.

Walz would have been a home-run hire, but the ultimate hire for many Aggies would have been Texas’ Vic Schaefer who checks all the boxes. He graduated from A&M and was an assistant on the school’s 2011 national championship team in charge of the defense. He was 221-62 at Mississippi State, with back-to-back national runner-up finishes. He is 50-16 in two seasons at Texas with back-to-back Elite Eight appearances.

You’d think all A&M athletics director Ross Bjork needed to do was call Schaefer to come home, but maybe not. Schaefer this season has a base salary of $1.8 million and he’s already earned bonuses of $50,000 for winning the Big 12 tournament and $125,000 for reaching the Elite Eight. He also has a $3.5 million buyout that drops to $3 million at the end of the month. It seems it would take a lot of money for Schaefer just to answer the phone.

But A&M has paid big bucks before and just not to football coach Jimbo Fisher. Men’s basketball coach Buzz Williams is finishing the third year of a six-year contract that paid him $3.8 million the first season with raises of $100,000 each year thereafter.

Bjork, though, has shown to be more frugal than his predecessor. He made a home-run hire by getting TCU baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle for a base salary of $1.3 million for each of the first two seasons with raises of $50,000 per year, reaching $1.55 million the seventh year. You’d think A&M can’t have its women’s basketball coach making a lot more than the baseball coach. This isn’t UConn or Stanford.

When you start looking at the market and who was available, it’s easy to see how A&M zeroed in on Taylor who was a finalist last year for the Naismith Coach of the Year along with North Carolina State’s Wes Moore, VanDerveer and Texas A&M Hall of Famer Gary Blair. That’s pretty impressive company, but Taylor has an impressive resume.

She’s a great recruiter, develops players and invests herself in the community. She’s a winner. She checks every box but one – she hasn’t won enough. In seven seasons she’s made four NCAA tournament appearances, never advancing past the second round. She was 16-15 in 2016-17 and 17-14 in 2019-20, which are Georgia’s two worst seasons by winning percentage in the last 43 seasons.

But maybe the most telling thing about Taylor is she got a contract extension last season. Georgia believed her best days were ahead and it didn’t want to lose her. The powers that know Taylor inherited a no-win situation. She replaced Hall of Famer Andy Landers, certainly a legend, but in his last two seasons he finished ninth and tied for ninth in what then was a 12-team Southeastern Conference. Georgia’s program needed a new vision.

Taylor put her touch on the program. The Lady Bulldogs finished fourth in the SEC last season and was sixth this season and though it had three key senior starters, Taylor signed a top 10 recruiting class. Things were moving forward.

Taylor’s experience in following Landers will help her in moving A&M forward without Blair who was 14-15 this past season, tying for 12th in the SEC. It was a tough ending of a great career, but in Blair’s three previous trips to the NCAA tournament the Aggies reached the Sweet 16 each time. A&M is a program that doesn’t need an overhaul, just a few new sparkplugs and a fresh face leading the way, hopefully to the great places it’s been.

Blair was certainly a home-run hire. He was former AD Bill Byrne’s greatest hire, considering Blair inherited the Big 12 Conference’s program. Blair became the first coach at A&M in football, baseball and basketball to win a national championship since Homer Norton in 1939. Ironically, Blair in his last three seasons at Arkansas made the NCAA tournament, but didn’t advance past the second round. In his fifth season at A&M, he made the Elite Eight and of course in eight years he won the national championship. Maybe Taylor will add to the tradition.

