Sydney Carter elevated to player development, assistant recruiting coordinator for Texas A&M women's basketball team

Carter played for A&M from 2008-12 and helped lead the Aggies to the 2011 national championship and 2010 Big 12 championship. Carter played four years in the WNBA after being drafted 27th overall to the Chicago Sky in '12. Her duties this season will include overseeing video interns, developing the roster and helping with recruitment.

“Sydney Carter is making the transition from student-athlete, to professional athlete to video coordinator and now assistant,” Blair said. “She is learning the ropes of every position that we have here at Texas A&M. She has excelled at every step in her career, and has done everything that our players aspire to do. Sydney has the ability to teach, relate to young people, has organizational skills and an unmatched work ethic that will make her a great addition to our very diverse staff.”