Sydnee Roby, defense carry Texas A&M women's basketball team over Auburn

“We were playing man-to-man defense and that was the first time in a long time, because we didn’t have to go against 6-5, 6-6, 6-7 [players],” Blair said.

A&M opened SEC play with four losses for the first time, three of them on the road to top-ranked South Carolina, fifth-ranked Tennessee and 12th-ranked LSU. Auburn (8-8, 0-5) came into the game tied with the Aggies for last place in the SEC, but the Tigers were no match for A&M.

Auburn’s lone player taller than 6-2 was 6-5 center Precious Johnson who didn’t play in the second quarter because of foul trouble. Leading scorer Aicha Coulibaly also played only two minutes because of foul trouble.

“We’re a small team,” Auburn coach Johnnie Harris said. “We’re not a really good half-court team, ‘cause we’re really, really small. And they were big. We wanted to impose our will by pressing, playing hard and denying and pressuring the ball, but we got in foul trouble and it kind of went south from there.”

Sophomore guard Coulibaly ended with 15 points, hitting 5 of 11 field goals. Junior guard Sania Wells added 10 points. A&M held Auburn to 28.6% shooting in the first half (8 of 28) while forcing five turnovers.