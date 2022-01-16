Sydnee Roby, defense carry Texas A&M women's basketball team over Auburn

The Texas A&M women’s basketball team took out two weeks of frustration in a 71-53 victory over the Auburn Tigers on Sunday at Reed Arena.
The Aggies went on a 19-2 run late in the second quarter for a 42-16 lead, leaving little doubt they’d win their first Southeastern Conference game. A&M (11-6, 1-4) didn’t play as well in the second half, but the Aggies’ lead never dipped below 15 points.
“Our kids just said, ‘enough is enough,’” A&M coach Gary Blair said. “It’s time to start playing Aggie ball.”
A&M won by scoring inside and stifling Auburn’s offense. The Aggies had a 38-26 edge in paint points with junior center Sydnee Roby scoring a career-high 20 points and hitting 9 of 12 field goals. The transfer from Miami (Fla.) didn’t start the game, but in the last five minutes of the first quarter she hit 3 of 3 field goals and two free throws. She added three rebounds and a blocked shot in helping A&M turn an early deficit into a 19-12 lead.
“I think it’s definitely a little bit of a spark when you hit your first shot,” Roby said.
The 6-foot-3 Roby and the Aggies had a stellar second quarter, hitting 11 of 19 field goals in taking a 44-18 halftime lead. The Aggies had five players making at least two buckets in the quarter, led by Roby who made 3 of 4, while Auburn missed 10 of 13 shots and had three turnovers.
“We were playing man-to-man defense and that was the first time in a long time, because we didn’t have to go against 6-5, 6-6, 6-7 [players],” Blair said.
A&M opened SEC play with four losses for the first time, three of them on the road to top-ranked South Carolina, fifth-ranked Tennessee and 12th-ranked LSU. Auburn (8-8, 0-5) came into the game tied with the Aggies for last place in the SEC, but the Tigers were no match for A&M.
Auburn’s lone player taller than 6-2 was 6-5 center Precious Johnson who didn’t play in the second quarter because of foul trouble. Leading scorer Aicha Coulibaly also played only two minutes because of foul trouble.
“We’re a small team,” Auburn coach Johnnie Harris said. “We’re not a really good half-court team, ‘cause we’re really, really small. And they were big. We wanted to impose our will by pressing, playing hard and denying and pressuring the ball, but we got in foul trouble and it kind of went south from there.”
Sophomore guard Coulibaly ended with 15 points, hitting 5 of 11 field goals. Junior guard Sania Wells added 10 points. A&M held Auburn to 28.6% shooting in the first half (8 of 28) while forcing five turnovers.
“We were really emphasizing taking away their right hand, their strong hand, because that’s what they do best,” A&M graduate guard Kayla Wells said. “They weave and then they get to their right hand and they kind of turn it up. I felt like we did a really good job switching and talking. That makes all the difference.”
A&M had seven players with at least six points. Wells had 15 points, hitting 4 of 7 field goals and all six free throws. Junior point guard Jordan Nixon had 10 points, while graduate guard Qadashah Hoppie and sophomore guard Sahara Jones each had seven.
NOTES – A&M improved to 16-0 against Auburn. … A&M had 60 former players, staff members and managers in attendance for alumni week, including A&M athletic hall of famers A’Quonesia Franklin, Lisa Branch, Lisa Langston and Morenike Atunrase. … A&M will host Ole Miss (15-2, 3-1) at 7 p.m. Thursday at Reed Arena. Ole Miss beat Mississippi State 86-71 on Sunday to snap a 14-game losing streak to its rival.