Struggling Texas A&M women's basketball team needs to find some offense

The Texas A&M women’s basketball team has to find more offense if it’s going to win in the Southeastern Conference.

The Aggies (5-8, 0-3) have lost four straight, averaging only 42.3 points over that spell. A&M is coming off a 74-34 loss at seventh-ranked LSU, which was the third time this season the Aggies failed to crack 40 points.

“The ball’s got to go in the hole. We’ve got to keep trusting the process,” A&M head coach Joni Taylor said. “We got some really good looks, and the [ball] didn’t go in. Some of that is the people we are playing. They are affecting our shots.”

A&M is shooting only 29% from the field during the losing streak but has still managed to hold every opponent under its scoring average. The Aggies have done that by taking as much time off the shot clock as possible. It’s also helped that A&M has had less than 18 turnovers in three of the last four games.

A&M had a solid first quarter at LSU. The Tigers, who led the nation in scoring, had only eight points, their fewest in any quarter of the season as they missed 14 of 18 shots.

LSU overcame its woeful first quarter with 52 points in the middle quarters, leaving behind A&M, which scored in single digits in the first three quarters.

“We’re figuring out how to defend,” Taylor said. “We’re getting the right looks [on offense]. We’re starting to execute our stuff. Now we’ve got to see the ball go in the hole.”

A&M has shot more than 40% from the field in only four quarters during the losing streak. Its highest-scoring quarter in the last four games has been 18 points. Taylor said the Aggies are working in practice on shooting in rhythm, so the players know “what that’s going to look like and feel like.”

A&M’s offense is woefully handicapped because of injuries. The Aggies had just seven players suited for LSU. They haven’t had more than eight players for a game since using nine in a 42-38 loss at Arkansas-Little Rock on Dec. 6. A&M’s injuries includes freshman forward Janiah Barker, the team’s best offensive threat who was averaging 12.1 points per game when she fractured a bone in her shooting wrist against Kansas. A&M’s available leading scorer is freshman guard Sydney Bowles at nine points a game while shooting only 31.8% from the floor.

“Without Janiah on the floor, who can create a shot for herself and other people? So it gets really tight in [the paint],” Taylor said. “They can sit on Sydney’s toes and take away the 3 and make her shots really tough. They can crowd [Aaliyah] Patty and Jada [Malone] in the paint and make it really tough. That’s why it’s so important that you’ve got to have multiple threats on the floor at the same time, and we’re just limited there right now.”

Each of the three SEC teams A&M has played had at least three players averaging nine or more points a game.

A&M has been held under 40 points in three of the six games Barker has missed. A&M hasn’t been held under 40 points in three games in a season since 1977-78 when it happened five times.

The schedule hasn’t been kind to A&M’s young offense. South Carolina leads the country in scoring defense, allowing 43.5 points per game, while LSU is second, and Arkansas-Little Rock ranks 41st at 56.9.

Points will be precious for A&M on Sunday against Ole Miss, which ranks seventh nationally in scoring defense at 52.3 points a game.

“They’re experienced and they’re confident,” Taylor said. “They are super athletic and long. They are going to press us the entire game. They pride themselves on being a really, really good defensive team.”

• NOTES — A&M junior guard Sahara Jones (back) will miss her second straight game Sunday. Her absence puts more pressure on Bowles, who will have to defend the opponents’ top perimeter player. “She’s getting taxed on both ends of the floor in a way she’s never seen before,” Taylor said. Bowles scored all 11 of her points against LSU in the second half after missing her first six shots. “Shooters shoot,” Taylor said. “She’s really mature for a freshman. She understands her value, and it’s is going to come.” ... There is no timetable for Barker’s return, but that’s still the plan as opposed to taking a medical redshirt, Taylor said. ... Ole Miss’ fifth-year coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin was hired by current A&M athletics director Ross Bjork. ... Ole Miss is 3-0 in SEC play for the first time since 2007. Senior guard Angel Baker averages 15.1 points a game to lead the Rebels. Junior forwards Madison Scott (11.6 ppg, 9.1 rpg) and Snudda Collins (11.3 ppg 2.6 rpg) lend support. ... A&M leads the all-time series 10-4, but Ole Miss won both games last season.