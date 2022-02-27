Staiti's double-double leads Georgia past A&M in regular-season finale

ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia senior post Jenna Staiti scored 14 of her 17 points in the second half, including 10 in the pivotal third quarter, to lead the 25th-ranked Lady Bulldogs to a 67-58 Southeastern Conference victory over Texas A&M on Sunday in a regular-season finale.

The Lady Bulldogs trailed 34-33 before Staiti hit back-to-back baskets to put them on top for good midway through the third quarter. She added another inside basket that capped an 8-0 run to close the quarter with a 48-37 lead.

Que Morrison scored half of her 14 points in the fourth quarter for Georgia (20-8, 9-7). The Aggies got within five in the fourth quarter but Morrison had four in an 8-0 run to wrap it up.

Morrison matched Cori Chambers' school record, appearing in her 135th game. Staiti, who also had 10 rebounds, has played in 148 games but the first 35 for the Georgia native came at Maryland.

Post Aaliyah Patty scored 15 points for the Aggies (14-14, 4-12), who lost their last five regular-season games under retiring veteran coach Gary Blair.

Both teams shot below 38% but Georgia was 20 of 28 from the foul line while the Aggies were 6 of 8.

A&M is seeded 13th for next week's SEC tournament in Nashville and will play 12th-seeded Vanderbilt at 11 a.m. Wednesday.