Southern Illinois hires Texas A&M's Kelly Bond-White as head women's basketball coach

Southern Illinois hired Texas A&M co-associate head women’s basketball coach Kelly Bond-White as its head coach Thursday.

Bond-White spent 19 seasons at A&M with Gary Blair, who retired at the end of the season and was replaced by Georgia’s Joni Taylor.

Bond-White replaces former Missouri coach Cindy Stein, who announced her retirement before the season then led the Salukis to their first Missouri Valley Conference regular-season title since 2007.

“Thank you for your 22 years of loyalty to me and for being my rock at Arkansas and A&M,” Blair tweeted. “You have helped develop so many young ladies on & off the court. Your background in recruiting, teaching & coaching will bring the SIU wbb program to many NCAA Tournaments. Congratulations.”

