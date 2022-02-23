South Oak Cliff provided unique start to Gary Blair's coaching career

“I remember it was like two minutes into the ballgame, and Blair calls a timeout, because I’ve got two fouls already and I’m guarding the top offensive player,” Green said. “What I remember is Blair ... said, ‘Green, what do you want to do?’”

Green had a plan. She suggested using another player to guard Schertz Clemens’ leading scorer, so Green could take her off the screen and avoid fouling. Blair followed Green’s lead, and she never saw the bench. The plan worked, and it was that kind of give and take that made it easy for SOC’s players to follow Blair’s lead.

“We always knew that we were important,” Brown-McCoy said, “and when he told us something, that’s just what we did.”

Green and Barnette played on SOC’s second title team in 1977-78 that beat Victoria 70-62 in its last 6-on-6 matchup before the 5-on-5 rule went into effect. SOC lost to Victoria 43-41 in the finals in 1979 after winning 43 straight games that season.

“He didn’t want us to get so stressed out to win,” Barnette said. “... He just wanted us to be happy while we were out there playing. I think we put it upon ourselves to say we want to do this again. We had that desire, that hunger to where we knew that we wanted to win again.”