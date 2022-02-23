South Oak Cliff provided unique start to Gary Blair's coaching career

Gary Blair’s decision to return to his hometown after graduating from Texas Tech led him to a job as a physical education teacher at the newly integrated South Oak Cliff High School in Dallas.
It was an important move for the rookie coach, whose options were to wait for a job to open in Lubbock or return home and start working. The eager Blair started teaching at SOC in the fall of 1972 and soon became a volunteer coach for the golf team.
Almost exactly a year later in the summer of 1973, Title IX passed, barring discrimination based on gender at institutions receiving federal financial assistance. The new law opened the door for girls athletics in schools, and it didn’t take long before Blair heard a knock on his office door from girls who played in his after-school intramural program asking him to coach their basketball team.
Blair, who grew up playing baseball, suddenly found himself thrust into a new gig as the coach for all girls sports — basketball, volleyball, track and cross country. He happily took it on.
“I loved every minute of it,” Blair said. “It just helped me grow as a man, grow as a coach. I was ready to coach anything, any sport, any time.”
Blair went 239-18 in eight years as the head girls basketball coach at SOC and led the Lady Golden Bears to three Class 4A state championships in 1977, ’78 and ’80.
Guards Barbara Brown-McCoy (class of 1977), Pam Green (’78) and Priscilla Barnette (’79) played key roles on those state title teams. Brown-McCoy and Green went on the play at Stephen F. Austin and Missouri, respectively, and were later named to the Texas Black Sports Hall of Fame.
The trio still agrees that Blair brought structure and discipline to their games, but what they remember most is the confidence he had in his players.
“We all had different attitudes,” said Brown-McCoy, who is now retired after 30 years as a coach and teacher. “... We came from all walks of life and different households. He hung in there and won championships, and when he got ready to move on, he continued to win, so I guess we weren’t too bad.”
South Oak Cliff was the birthplace of Blair’s coaching style, and he found it important early on that his teams were “first class” — from how they treated opponents down to how they dressed on game day.
“We looked good. We knew how to act,” Blair said. “We knew how to do well in school, and just about every one of those kids have been very successful later on in life.”
Barnette remembers the three-piece suits players wore on game days that included black pants, a jacket and a white blouse. The team also held fundraisers each year to buy better uniforms.
“He said, ‘I want you to look good and professional, because when you get out on the court, you’re going to play like professionals,’” Barnette said.
Blair’s attention to detail also bled into his players’ education. Green said putting an emphasis on grades helped many players, especially those who came from single-parent households, earn college scholarships. Eleven of the 12 players on SOC’s 1977-78 team went on to play volleyball or basketball in college.
“We loved winning, but we didn’t make it a big deal,” Brown-McCoy said. “That was another thing about Coach Blair. Our academics were also important, not just so that we could play. He wanted us to have options.”
SOC did a lot of winning under Blair from the very start. The Lady Golden Bears went 18-3 in their inaugural season and 25-5 the next year, making two straight trips to the city championship where they faced Blair’s alma mater Bryan Adams. They lost both games to Adams but beat the Lady Cougars in 1975-76 in their first year of UIL eligibility.
The Lady Golden Bears lost to powerhouse Victoria 60-44 in the state semifinals later that season, but used that experience to beat Schertz Clemens 79-65 the following year for the 4A state title with Brown-McCoy and Green each earning all-tournament honors.
“I remember it was like two minutes into the ballgame, and Blair calls a timeout, because I’ve got two fouls already and I’m guarding the top offensive player,” Green said. “What I remember is Blair ... said, ‘Green, what do you want to do?’”
Green had a plan. She suggested using another player to guard Schertz Clemens’ leading scorer, so Green could take her off the screen and avoid fouling. Blair followed Green’s lead, and she never saw the bench. The plan worked, and it was that kind of give and take that made it easy for SOC’s players to follow Blair’s lead.
“We always knew that we were important,” Brown-McCoy said, “and when he told us something, that’s just what we did.”
Green and Barnette played on SOC’s second title team in 1977-78 that beat Victoria 70-62 in its last 6-on-6 matchup before the 5-on-5 rule went into effect. SOC lost to Victoria 43-41 in the finals in 1979 after winning 43 straight games that season.
“He didn’t want us to get so stressed out to win,” Barnette said. “... He just wanted us to be happy while we were out there playing. I think we put it upon ourselves to say we want to do this again. We had that desire, that hunger to where we knew that we wanted to win again.”
Blair led SOC to another title with an all-star squad in the spring of 1980 with a 74-69 win over Lubbock Monterey in his last full season with the Lady Golden Bears. By then, Blair had garnered interest from a few college programs but never made anything official until hearing from Louisiana Tech later that fall.
The soon-to-be assistant coach for the Bulldogs visited the university halfway through the volleyball season and accepted the offer in November. Blair’s move to Ruston, Louisiana, had to wait until after he coached his final game of high school basketball in a showcase against Victoria. The game came hours after he coached the volleyball team in the regional championship.
“That was tough,” Blair said of leaving SOC. “You’re leaving your hometown. You’re leaving your wife, because she was a neonatal nurse [and] couldn’t come down until January. So you start your life all over. ... Sometimes things work and the best decisions are made. It’s worked out for me.”
Blair’s players at SOC have created their own legacies since graduating. Some players still talk to Blair monthly and catch a Texas A&M women’s basketball game at Reed Arena every chance they get.
“When he sees any of us girls’ numbers, he will answer the phone and just talk to you like we’re one of his own kids,” Green said. “He doesn’t just talk to you for a minute or two minutes to rush you off the phone. He’ll have a conversation for 15 minutes.”