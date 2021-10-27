Source: Texas A&M women's basketball coach Blair to retire at season's end

Blair, who was an assistant coach at Louisiana Tech from 1980-85, was head coach at Stephen F. Austin from 1985-93, going 210-43 with six straight NCAA tournament appearances. Blair also coached at South Oak Cliff High School from 1973-80, winning Class 4A titles in 1977, 1978 and 1980 with a runner-up finish in 1979. Blair was 239-18 at South Oak Cliff.

Blair is in seven Hall of Fames, including the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame and Texas Sports Hall of Fame.

Blair’s only losing season as a head coach came in his initial season at A&M when the Aggies went 9-19. A&M reached the WNIT in Blair’s second season. He led A&M to the Big 12 regular-season title in 2007 and won a pair of Big 12 tournaments in 2008 and ’10. A&M also won the SEC tournament in 2013.

Blair’s coaching tree includes Texas head coach Vic Schaefer, Arkansas head coach Mike Neighbors and Georgia Tech head coach Nell Fortner.

A&M will play Oklahoma Baptist in an exhibition game on Nov. 3 before opening the regular season Nov. 9 against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi with both games at Reed Arena.

A&M has a chance to make Blair’s final season memorable. The Aggies were picked to finish second in the SEC by the conference’s coaches and third by the media.

• NOTES — A&M graduate Kayla Wells was named to the Cheryl Miller Award watchlist Wednesday. The award goes to the best small forward in the country. Wells has played in 125 games for A&M with 94 starts and is the school’s all-time leader in 3-point shooting percentage at 36.9%. She also ranks 13th in scoring with 1,321 career points.

