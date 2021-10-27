Source: Texas A&M women's basketball coach Blair to retire at season's end

Texas A&M women’s basketball coach Gary Blair will retire after the 2021-22 season, a person with knowledge of the situation said Wednesday.
Blair, who is entering his 19th season, told his team Wednesday afternoon of his plans to retire, the person said on condition of anonymity. Blair is expected to make the announcement Thursday afternoon at a scheduled press conference in preparation for the season opener next week.
Blair has a 430-170 record at A&M and 837-333 overall. He ended last season ranked 12th in career victories by NCAA Division I women’s basketball coaches and fourth among active coaches.
The 76-year-old Blair came to A&M in 2003, taking over the Big 12 Conference’s worst program and building it into one of the nation’s best, leading the Aggies to the NCAA title in 2011. Blair has taken A&M to 15 straight NCAA tournaments with eight Sweet 16 appearances, including the last three.
A&M went 25-3 last season, winning its first Southeastern Conference regular-season championship with a 13-1 league record. A&M reached its highest Associated Press ranking in school history at No. 2, and Blair was a finalist for the Naismith Coach of the Year for the third time in his career.
A&M made only two NCAA tournament appearances before Blair’s arrival from Arkansas. Blair had a record of 198-120 in 10 seasons at Arkansas, making five NCAA tournament appearances and reaching the Final Four in 1998.
Blair, who was an assistant coach at Louisiana Tech from 1980-85, was head coach at Stephen F. Austin from 1985-93, going 210-43 with six straight NCAA tournament appearances. Blair also coached at South Oak Cliff High School from 1973-80, winning Class 4A titles in 1977, 1978 and 1980 with a runner-up finish in 1979. Blair was 239-18 at South Oak Cliff.
Blair is in seven Hall of Fames, including the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame and Texas Sports Hall of Fame.
Blair’s only losing season as a head coach came in his initial season at A&M when the Aggies went 9-19. A&M reached the WNIT in Blair’s second season. He led A&M to the Big 12 regular-season title in 2007 and won a pair of Big 12 tournaments in 2008 and ’10. A&M also won the SEC tournament in 2013.
Blair’s coaching tree includes Texas head coach Vic Schaefer, Arkansas head coach Mike Neighbors and Georgia Tech head coach Nell Fortner.
A&M will play Oklahoma Baptist in an exhibition game on Nov. 3 before opening the regular season Nov. 9 against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi with both games at Reed Arena.
A&M has a chance to make Blair’s final season memorable. The Aggies were picked to finish second in the SEC by the conference’s coaches and third by the media.
• NOTES — A&M graduate Kayla Wells was named to the Cheryl Miller Award watchlist Wednesday. The award goes to the best small forward in the country. Wells has played in 125 games for A&M with 94 starts and is the school’s all-time leader in 3-point shooting percentage at 36.9%. She also ranks 13th in scoring with 1,321 career points.