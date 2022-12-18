Short-handed A&M women find a way to beat SMU

The Texas A&M women’s basketball team was short on players Sunday, but long on grit.

The Aggies, who dressed only seven, gutted out a 57-49 victory over SMU at Reed Arena. A&M never trailed in the second half, despite missing leading scorer Janiah Barker and two others who each average more than 20 minutes per game. SMU (8-3) made runs at A&M (5-4) in both the third and fourth quarters, but the Aggies were resilient in earning their most impressive victory under first-year head coach Joni Taylor.

SMU, projected to make the 68-team NCAA tournament by ESPN.com’s Charlie Crème, came in ranked 57th in the NCAA women’s basketball NET Rankings, while A&M was 154th.

“It was a team effort,” Taylor said. “We finally put four quarters together and I’m not sure we’ve done that this year.”

The Aggies had great balance with five scoring in double figures and everyone played at least 13 minutes. Sophomore Jada Malone came off the bench for 12 points. The 6-foot-3 post was a beast inside, hitting 6 of 7 field goals. She was complemented by 6-3 graduate senior post Aaliyah Patty who had 10 points and nine rebounds in helping A&M have a 39-37 edge on the boards. She also had five blocks, one more than SMU.

Mya Petticord came off the bench for 10 points and three assists. She hit 4 of 10 shots, including a pair of 3-pointers. The freshman guard, who had dealt with a pulled groin, played 32 minutes, 34 seconds, just three minutes less than yearly total in three previous games.

Freshman guard Sydney Bowles and junior guard Kay Kay Green each added 10 points, combining for five assists and five turnovers. They led the team in playing time, combining for almost 75 minutes.

“I’m just really proud of the grit and toughness that we had today,” said Taylor, adding that the Aggies got their share of 50-50 balls and found ways to get extra possessions.

A&M’s best quarter was the second as Petticord scored all her points and Malone hit three buckets as A&M hit 10 of 18 shots for a 32-24 halftime lead. SMU opened the second half strong with eight straight points to tie the game. The Aggies regained breathing room with an 8-0 run for a 42-34 lead. The last two buckets were layups by Malone via passes from Patty.

“We had to suck it up,” Malone said. “We knew it was going to be hard going in, but we communicated and played hard to push through that wall. I think we all hit a wall in the third quarter, but it’s a wall that you have to push through because there is nobody else to come get you.”

A&M had three turnovers on its first four turnovers the fourth quarter, allowing SMU to pull within 46-45 on a reverse layup by graduate guard Jasmine Smith with 6:18 left. But A&M scored on its next three possessions to build a 53-47 lead with 4:30 left. Bowles banked in a 16-foot jumper, Patty nailed a 3-pointer and Green hit a 16-footer as the crowd appreciated the effort. The Mustangs had no answer, missing three shots with two turnovers in the next 2:43 before SMU senior forward Savannah Wilkinson hit a 10-foot jumper with 1:45 left for the team’s final points.

SMU was its own worst enemy, missing 20 of 30 layups. The Mustangs, who ironically also played only seven players, made but 9 of 33 shots in the second half (27.3%) and was 19 of 64 for the game (29.7%) in having their seven-game winning streak snapped.

“We switched our defense quite a bit,” Taylor said. “We [also] changed things up on offense and put people in different spots.”

Malone and Patty were a solid offensive force when they played together, but they also solidified the back of A&M's zone defense that frustrated SMU.

A&M in snapping a three-game losing streak hit 22 of 51 (43.1%), recovering from a cold first quarter when it missed 11 of 15.

Senior guard Reagan Bradley came off the bench to lead SMU with 13 points. Smith and sophomore forward Chantae Embry each added 12, while Wilkinson had a game-high 14 rebounds, but could hit only 3 of 14 field goals.

The game had a slow start, which favored A&M as Sahara Jones hit a 3-pointer and Green a pull-up jumper for a 5-0 lead. SMU answered with nine straight points, but A&M responded with a 14-0 run that included a 3-point bank shot by Green that gave A&M a 10-9 lead after a quarter.

A&M will play Purdue at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Reed Arena with free admission.