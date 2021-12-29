 Skip to main content
SEC women's basketball capsules
SEC women's basketball capsules

Alabama

Record: 9-2

Key players: G Brittany Davis, 5-9, sr., 15.8 ppg, 7.0 rpg; G Megan Abrams, 5-9, gr., 14.5 ppg; G JaMya Mingo-Young, 5-8, jr., 11.1 ppg, 6.4 ppg; C Jada Rice, 6-4, gr., 8.4 ppg, 5.1 rpg

Et cetera: Mingo-Young (Mississippi State) and Rice (North Carolina State) are transfers. ... Alabama has used the same starting lineup every game. ... Alabama made the NCAA tournament last year for its first appearance since 1999.

Arkansas

Record: 10-3

Key players: G Makayla Daniels, 5-8, jr., 15.0 ppg, 5.2 rpg; G Sasha Goforth, 6-0, soph., 11.7 ppg, 5.3 rpg; F Erynn Barnum, 6-2, jr., 11.2 ppg, 5.9 rpg; G Samara Spencer, 5-7, fr., 10.6 ppg; G Amber Ramirez, 5-9, sr., 10.1 ppg

Et cetera: Arkansas has hit 118 of 334 3-pointers (35.3%) with four players hitting at least 18.

Auburn

Record: 8-3

Key players: G Sania Wells, 10.7 ppg; F Alicha Coulibaly, 6-0, soph., 18.3 ppg, 7.9 rpg; G Honesty Scott-Grayson, 5-8, jr., 12.6 ppg, 6.6 rpg

Et cetera: Former Texas A&M assistant Johnnie Harris is in her first season as head coach. Associate head coach Bob Starkey was an assistant the last nine seasons at A&M and assistant coach Damitria Buchanan played at A&M.

Florida

Record: 10-3

Key players: G Kiki Smith, 5-10, gr., 11.8 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 4.1 agp; G Lavender Briggs, 6-1, jr., 12.9 ppg, 5.9 rpg; F Jordyn Merritt, 6-3, soph., 10.6 ppg, 4.8 rpg

Et cetera: Kelly Rae Finley is Florida’s interim head coach, replacing Cameron Newbauer who stepped down for personal reasons just before the season started.

No. 13 Georgia

Record: 11-1

Key players: P Jenna Staiti, 6-4, gr., 14.2 ppg, 7.3 rpg; G Sarah Ashlee Barker, 6-0, soph., 10.5 ppg, 4.3 rpg; G Que Morrison, 5-7, gr. 12.7 ppg, 4.4 rpg

Et cetera: The Lady Bulldogs have beaten No. 17 Notre Dame 71-67 (OT) and No. 2 North Carolina State 82-80 (OT).

No. 20 Kentucky

Record: 7-3

Key players: G Rhyne Howard, 6-2, sr., 18.7 ppg, 6.5 rpg; F Dre’una Edwards, 6-2, jr., 17.4 ppg, 9.0 rpg; G Robyn Benton, 5-9, sr., 13.2 ppg; G Jada Walker, 5-7, fr., 11.5 ppg

Et cetera: Howard was the SEC player of the year the last two seasons. ... Kentucky lost senior guard Blair Green to a season-ending injury in November.

No. 19 LSU

Record: 11-1

Key players: G Khayla Pointer, 5-7, gr., 17.2 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 5.2 apg; G Alexis Morris, 5-6, jr., 13.7 ppg, 3.8 rpg; C Faustine Aifuwa, 6-5, gr., 9.2 ppg, 6.1 rpg; G Jailin Cherry, 5-8, gr. 8.3 ppg

Et cetera: Former Baylor coach Kim Mulkey is in her first season with the Tigers. ... Morris played for Mulkey as a freshman at Baylor, transferred to Rutgers and played last season at A&M before transferring to LSU.

Mississippi State

Record: 9-3

Key players: F Rickea Jackson, 6-2, soph., 21.3 ppg, 7.5 rpg; G JerKaila Jordan, 5-9, soph., 14.2 ppg, 6.3 rpg; G Anastasia Hayes, 5-7, sr., 15.1 ppg, 5.1 rpg

Et cetera: Doug Novak was hired as associate head coach on Sept. 7. He became interim head coach in mid-October when Nikki McCray-Penson stepped down to focus on her health. ... Junior forward Jessika Carter hasn’t played this season. Carter was arrested in September on an assault charge. Novak said in late October that Carter was taking time away from the team to work through personal matters, the Clarion-Ledger reported. Carter averaged 14.3 points and a team-high 8.7 rebounds per game last season.

Missouri

Record: 11-2

Key players: G Aijha Blackwell, 6-0, jr., 16.6 ppg, 12.7 rpg; G Lauren Hansen, 5-8, jr., 10.5 ppg; F Haley Frank, 6-1, jr., 14.7 ppg, 4.9 rpg

Et cetera: Blackwell has nine double-doubles. ... Missouri is shooting 47.7% from the floor.

Ole Miss

Record: 12-1

Key players: C Shakira Austin, 6-5, sr., 13.2 ppg, 8.6 rpg; F Madison Scott, 6-1, soph., 11.2 ppg, 5.7 rpg; G Angel Baker, 5-8, sr., 9.9 ppg

Et cetera: The Rebels were the ESPN team of the week after beating Texas Tech and No. 18 Florida. ... Scott was the SEC freshman of the year last season. ... Baker transferred from Wright State, where she started 56 games. She was the Horizon League tournament MVP last season.

No. 1 South Carolina

Record: 12-0

Key players: F Aliyah Boston, 6-5, jr., 17.0 ppg, 10.2 rpg, 3.3 bpg; G Destanni Henderson, 5-7, sr., 12.8 ppg; G Zia Cooke, 5-9, jr., 11.9 ppg

Et cetera: South Carolina is 6-0 against Top 25 teams, including 5-0 against Top 10 teams. ... Boston has six double-doubles. ... South Carolina has won five of the last eight SEC regular-season titles.

No. 7 Tennessee

Record: 10-1

Key players: G Jordan Horston, 6-2, jr., 15.1 ppg, 9.4 rpg, 3.9 apg; F Alexus Dye, 6-0, gr., 10.3 ppg, 8.4 rgp; C Tamari Key, 10.2 ppg, 9.3 rpg

Et cetera: Tennessee returned to the Top 10 this season with its last appearance Dec. 31, 2018. ... Key has six double-doubles. ... Dye graduated from Troy in 2021 before transferring to Tennessee.

No. 23 Texas A&M

Record: 10-2

Key players: G Kayla Wells, 6-0, gr., 17.5 ppg; PG Jordan Nixon, 5-8, jr., 14.5 ppg, 4.3 apg; G Destiny Pitts, 5-10, gr., 10.8 ppg, 5.5 rpg; G Qadashah Hoppie, 5-9, gr., 8.8 ppg

Et cetera: A&M is shooting 43.5% from 3-point range to lead the country. Wells is 14 of 25 (56%), Hoppie 16 of 33 (48.5%), Nixon 29 of 62 (46.8%) and Pitts 26 of 64 (40.6%). ... A&M is limiting opponents to 25% from 3-point range.

Vanderbilt

Record: 9-5

Key players: F Brinae Alexander, 5-10, sr., 14.2 ppg, 3.0 apg; G Jordyn Cambrige, 5-9, sr., 10.2 ppg, 3.4 apg; G Iyana Moore, 5-8, fr., 11.5 ppg

Et cetera: Vandy has won six straight. ... Vandy and A&M didn’t play last season. A&M has won seven straight in the series.

-- ROBERT CESSNA

