SEC women's basketball capsules

Et cetera: Howard was the SEC player of the year the last two seasons. ... Kentucky lost senior guard Blair Green to a season-ending injury in November.

No. 19 LSU

Et cetera: Former Baylor coach Kim Mulkey is in her first season with the Tigers. ... Morris played for Mulkey as a freshman at Baylor, transferred to Rutgers and played last season at A&M before transferring to LSU.

Mississippi State

Et cetera: Doug Novak was hired as associate head coach on Sept. 7. He became interim head coach in mid-October when Nikki McCray-Penson stepped down to focus on her health. ... Junior forward Jessika Carter hasn’t played this season. Carter was arrested in September on an assault charge. Novak said in late October that Carter was taking time away from the team to work through personal matters, the Clarion-Ledger reported. Carter averaged 14.3 points and a team-high 8.7 rebounds per game last season.