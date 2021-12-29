SEC women's basketball capsules

Alabama
Record: 9-2
Key players: G Brittany Davis, 5-9, sr., 15.8 ppg, 7.0 rpg; G Megan Abrams, 5-9, gr., 14.5 ppg; G JaMya Mingo-Young, 5-8, jr., 11.1 ppg, 6.4 ppg; C Jada Rice, 6-4, gr., 8.4 ppg, 5.1 rpg
Et cetera: Mingo-Young (Mississippi State) and Rice (North Carolina State) are transfers. ... Alabama has used the same starting lineup every game. ... Alabama made the NCAA tournament last year for its first appearance since 1999.
Arkansas
Record: 10-3
Key players: G Makayla Daniels, 5-8, jr., 15.0 ppg, 5.2 rpg; G Sasha Goforth, 6-0, soph., 11.7 ppg, 5.3 rpg; F Erynn Barnum, 6-2, jr., 11.2 ppg, 5.9 rpg; G Samara Spencer, 5-7, fr., 10.6 ppg; G Amber Ramirez, 5-9, sr., 10.1 ppg
Et cetera: Arkansas has hit 118 of 334 3-pointers (35.3%) with four players hitting at least 18.
Auburn
Record: 8-3
Key players: G Sania Wells, 10.7 ppg; F Alicha Coulibaly, 6-0, soph., 18.3 ppg, 7.9 rpg; G Honesty Scott-Grayson, 5-8, jr., 12.6 ppg, 6.6 rpg
Et cetera: Former Texas A&M assistant Johnnie Harris is in her first season as head coach. Associate head coach Bob Starkey was an assistant the last nine seasons at A&M and assistant coach Damitria Buchanan played at A&M.
Florida
Record: 10-3
Key players: G Kiki Smith, 5-10, gr., 11.8 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 4.1 agp; G Lavender Briggs, 6-1, jr., 12.9 ppg, 5.9 rpg; F Jordyn Merritt, 6-3, soph., 10.6 ppg, 4.8 rpg
Et cetera: Kelly Rae Finley is Florida’s interim head coach, replacing Cameron Newbauer who stepped down for personal reasons just before the season started.
No. 13 Georgia
Record: 11-1
Key players: P Jenna Staiti, 6-4, gr., 14.2 ppg, 7.3 rpg; G Sarah Ashlee Barker, 6-0, soph., 10.5 ppg, 4.3 rpg; G Que Morrison, 5-7, gr. 12.7 ppg, 4.4 rpg
Et cetera: The Lady Bulldogs have beaten No. 17 Notre Dame 71-67 (OT) and No. 2 North Carolina State 82-80 (OT).
No. 20 Kentucky
Record: 7-3
Key players: G Rhyne Howard, 6-2, sr., 18.7 ppg, 6.5 rpg; F Dre’una Edwards, 6-2, jr., 17.4 ppg, 9.0 rpg; G Robyn Benton, 5-9, sr., 13.2 ppg; G Jada Walker, 5-7, fr., 11.5 ppg
Et cetera: Howard was the SEC player of the year the last two seasons. ... Kentucky lost senior guard Blair Green to a season-ending injury in November.
No. 19 LSU
Record: 11-1
Key players: G Khayla Pointer, 5-7, gr., 17.2 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 5.2 apg; G Alexis Morris, 5-6, jr., 13.7 ppg, 3.8 rpg; C Faustine Aifuwa, 6-5, gr., 9.2 ppg, 6.1 rpg; G Jailin Cherry, 5-8, gr. 8.3 ppg
Et cetera: Former Baylor coach Kim Mulkey is in her first season with the Tigers. ... Morris played for Mulkey as a freshman at Baylor, transferred to Rutgers and played last season at A&M before transferring to LSU.
Mississippi State
Record: 9-3
Key players: F Rickea Jackson, 6-2, soph., 21.3 ppg, 7.5 rpg; G JerKaila Jordan, 5-9, soph., 14.2 ppg, 6.3 rpg; G Anastasia Hayes, 5-7, sr., 15.1 ppg, 5.1 rpg
Et cetera: Doug Novak was hired as associate head coach on Sept. 7. He became interim head coach in mid-October when Nikki McCray-Penson stepped down to focus on her health. ... Junior forward Jessika Carter hasn’t played this season. Carter was arrested in September on an assault charge. Novak said in late October that Carter was taking time away from the team to work through personal matters, the Clarion-Ledger reported. Carter averaged 14.3 points and a team-high 8.7 rebounds per game last season.
Missouri
Record: 11-2
Key players: G Aijha Blackwell, 6-0, jr., 16.6 ppg, 12.7 rpg; G Lauren Hansen, 5-8, jr., 10.5 ppg; F Haley Frank, 6-1, jr., 14.7 ppg, 4.9 rpg
Et cetera: Blackwell has nine double-doubles. ... Missouri is shooting 47.7% from the floor.
Ole Miss
Record: 12-1
Key players: C Shakira Austin, 6-5, sr., 13.2 ppg, 8.6 rpg; F Madison Scott, 6-1, soph., 11.2 ppg, 5.7 rpg; G Angel Baker, 5-8, sr., 9.9 ppg
Et cetera: The Rebels were the ESPN team of the week after beating Texas Tech and No. 18 Florida. ... Scott was the SEC freshman of the year last season. ... Baker transferred from Wright State, where she started 56 games. She was the Horizon League tournament MVP last season.
No. 1 South Carolina
Record: 12-0
Key players: F Aliyah Boston, 6-5, jr., 17.0 ppg, 10.2 rpg, 3.3 bpg; G Destanni Henderson, 5-7, sr., 12.8 ppg; G Zia Cooke, 5-9, jr., 11.9 ppg
Et cetera: South Carolina is 6-0 against Top 25 teams, including 5-0 against Top 10 teams. ... Boston has six double-doubles. ... South Carolina has won five of the last eight SEC regular-season titles.
No. 7 Tennessee
Record: 10-1
Key players: G Jordan Horston, 6-2, jr., 15.1 ppg, 9.4 rpg, 3.9 apg; F Alexus Dye, 6-0, gr., 10.3 ppg, 8.4 rgp; C Tamari Key, 10.2 ppg, 9.3 rpg
Et cetera: Tennessee returned to the Top 10 this season with its last appearance Dec. 31, 2018. ... Key has six double-doubles. ... Dye graduated from Troy in 2021 before transferring to Tennessee.
No. 23 Texas A&M
Record: 10-2
Key players: G Kayla Wells, 6-0, gr., 17.5 ppg; PG Jordan Nixon, 5-8, jr., 14.5 ppg, 4.3 apg; G Destiny Pitts, 5-10, gr., 10.8 ppg, 5.5 rpg; G Qadashah Hoppie, 5-9, gr., 8.8 ppg
Et cetera: A&M is shooting 43.5% from 3-point range to lead the country. Wells is 14 of 25 (56%), Hoppie 16 of 33 (48.5%), Nixon 29 of 62 (46.8%) and Pitts 26 of 64 (40.6%). ... A&M is limiting opponents to 25% from 3-point range.
Vanderbilt
Record: 9-5
Key players: F Brinae Alexander, 5-10, sr., 14.2 ppg, 3.0 apg; G Jordyn Cambrige, 5-9, sr., 10.2 ppg, 3.4 apg; G Iyana Moore, 5-8, fr., 11.5 ppg