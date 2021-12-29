SEC opener for Texas A&M women's basketball team postponed

The Texas A&M women’s basketball team’s chances of repeating as Southeastern Conference regular-season champions got a little tougher with Thursday’s opener against Vanderbilt (9-5) postponed because of a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining within the Commodores’ program.
The 23rd-ranked Aggies (10-2) are now scheduled to open SEC play at 19th-ranked LSU (11-1) on Sunday followed by a trip to seventh-ranked Tennessee (10-1) on Jan. 6. A&M will host Florida on Jan. 9 then head back out on the road to face top-ranked South Carolina (12-0) on Jan. 13 in Columbia, South Carolina.
“You can judge the winning and losing of where you’re going to finish in the league by what your road schedule is like,” A&M coach Gary Blair said. “And my road schedule ... there’s nobody in the SEC who’s got my road schedule. This is going to be the hardest one I’ve ever had since I’ve been here.”
A&M also is scheduled to play at 13th-ranked Georgia and 20th-ranked Kentucky.
“You better take care of your home games and hope to split on the road, because it’s going to be tough,” Blair said.
A&M has been off since beating Texas-San Antonio 77-51 on Dec. 20. Blair said at his Wednesday press conference before the Vanderbilt game was postponed that he would have liked another nonconference game to act as a tune-up. Now it will be 12 days between games for the Aggies while LSU will play Georgia on Thursday.
A&M went 13-1 last year in SEC play, including 7-0 against ranked teams. The Aggies feasted at home, beating No. 5 South Carolina, No. 10 Kentucky, No. 14 Mississippi State, No. 16 Arkansas, No. 16 Tennessee and No. 22 Georgia.
Despite the tougher schedule, A&M was picked by the league’s coaches to finish second in the SEC behind South Carolina with Tennessee third and Georgia fourth. South Carolina, which received every first-place vote in this week’s Associated Press and the USA Today coaches polls, returned its starters from last season’s Final Four team and also brought in the nation’s top recruiting class.
“But weren’t we chasing them last year, too?” Blair said. “We caught up. But I had South Carolina at home, now I’ve got them at home and away, and I’ve also got Ole Miss home and away, which has one of the top six players for the WNBA draft in [Shakira] Austin.”
The toughest opponent for A&M and for the rest of the league might be COVID-19. Three other SEC openers set for Thursday were postponed due to the virus, including Florida at Mississippi State, Arkansas at Ole Miss and Kentucky at Auburn for COVID-19 issues at Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Auburn. The Ole Miss-South Carolina game scheduled for Sunday also has been postponed.
“We got some serious problems going on that’s going to [stay] with us I think for two to three more weeks across the country, and then hopefully this thing will have settled down,” Blair said, adding that no one wants a repeat of last season when all NCAA tournament games were played in the San Antonio area with attendance for the first two rounds limited to teams and guests. “I think it’s about adjustments on the fly with this team and every team in the country. You better be scouting yourself more so than your opponent.”
A&M has used eight different starting lineups this season, something that could prove valuable if it loses players to the virus.
“You better figure yourself out and what you can do [in practice] instead of making adjustments at halftime,” Blair said. “Are you making adjustments now in preparation?”
A&M, which went 25-3 last season, has split its last four games with losses to Texas 76-60 and TCU 87-75.
“I feel we’re at a good spot,” junior point guard McKinzie Green said. “We’re putting a big emphasis on our defense right now, because we know we can score.”
NOTES — A&M had a home game on Dec. 19 against Rice canceled because of COVID-19 issues within the Owls’ program. ... A&M had its SEC opener against Tennessee on Dec. 31 last year postponed because of COVID-19 issues in the Lady Vols’ program. That game was eventually made up on Feb. 14 with the Aggies winning 80-70. ... SEC teams are required to play if they have seven scholarship players and one coaching staff member available. ... Vanderbilt ended its season a year ago in mid-January, citing a depleted roster due to COVID-19, opt-outs and injuries after going 4-4 overall, including 0-3 in SEC play. ... A&M beat Texas-San Antonio without its top scorers in graduate guard Kayla Wells (17.5 ppg) and junior point guard Jordan Nixon (14.5 ppg, 4.3 apg). Freshman forward Jada Malone (2.4 ppg, 3.9 rpg) also missed the game. “Who’s going to be out this ballgame?” Blair said before the postponement. “Stay tuned folks.” The team didn’t have its full complement of 14 players Wednesday, Blair said. “But we will play.” ... A&M played six ranked conference opponents on the road in 2009, going 3-3. The Aggies played five ranked conference teams on the road in 2004, ’05, ’10, ’13 and ’15. The only time the Aggies had a winning record over those seasons came in 2013 at 3-2.