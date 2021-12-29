SEC opener for Texas A&M women's basketball team postponed

NOTES — A&M had a home game on Dec. 19 against Rice canceled because of COVID-19 issues within the Owls’ program. ... A&M had its SEC opener against Tennessee on Dec. 31 last year postponed because of COVID-19 issues in the Lady Vols’ program. That game was eventually made up on Feb. 14 with the Aggies winning 80-70. ... SEC teams are required to play if they have seven scholarship players and one coaching staff member available. ... Vanderbilt ended its season a year ago in mid-January, citing a depleted roster due to COVID-19, opt-outs and injuries after going 4-4 overall, including 0-3 in SEC play. ... A&M beat Texas-San Antonio without its top scorers in graduate guard Kayla Wells (17.5 ppg) and junior point guard Jordan Nixon (14.5 ppg, 4.3 apg). Freshman forward Jada Malone (2.4 ppg, 3.9 rpg) also missed the game. “Who’s going to be out this ballgame?” Blair said before the postponement. “Stay tuned folks.” The team didn’t have its full complement of 14 players Wednesday, Blair said. “But we will play.” ... A&M played six ranked conference opponents on the road in 2009, going 3-3. The Aggies played five ranked conference teams on the road in 2004, ’05, ’10, ’13 and ’15. The only time the Aggies had a winning record over those seasons came in 2013 at 3-2.