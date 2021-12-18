Rice women's basketball team cancels Sunday's game at Texas A&M

“So there’s no window to get another game in,” Blair said.

The UTSA game becomes doubly important for A&M which has used seven different starting lineups. The perimeter-heavy Aggies have a quartet of guards averaging at least 10.5 points per game led by graduate Kayla Wells at 17.5. But the Aggies need more from junior center Sydnee Roby (6.3 ppg, 4.3 rebounds per game), senior forward Aaliyah Patty (3.9 ppg, 6.1 rpg) and freshman forward Jada Malone (2.4 ppg, 3.9 rpg).

“We’re not going to face too many teams that have a four-guard offense,” said Blair, adding the key will be finding what works best for the Aggies. “We want to make the opponent adjust to us instead of we’re always having to adjust to them.”

NOTES – Blair and graduate guard Destiny Pitts stressed the need for more consistent overall play and better offensive flow. “We’re actually having trouble putting four quarters together this season,” Pitts said. A&M in its losses had 36 turnovers and only 29 assists. “We’re a flow team and we’ve got very good shooters,” Blair said. “You’ve got to get more people involved [on most possessions]. It starts with the play-calling and the point guard.” … TCU had to cancel its next two games after playing A&M because of positive COVID-19 test results within the program. The Aggies were tested Thursday and Saturday. … The UTSA game will be at 2 p.m. Monday.

