Rice women's basketball team cancels Sunday's game at Texas A&M

Coach Gary Blair hasn’t had much time to Christmas shop because he’s busy preparing his women’s basketball team to defend its Southeastern Conference title. That task got tougher because Sunday’s game against Rice was canceled because of COVID-19 related issues within the Owls’ program.
Blair was counting on the Rice game and Monday’s game against Texas-San Antonio for fine tuning before opening SEC play against Vanderbilt on Dec. 30. The 23rd-ranked Aggies (9-3) certainly have kinks to work out after losing two of their last three, including a 87-75 setback last Sunday to TCU, which is ranked 126th in the NCAA net rankings.
A&M leads the nation in 3-point field goal percentage at 43.7, but the Aggies hit only 8 of 30 (26.7%) from long range in their losses. A&M, which often has used a four-guard lineup, will have to get more production from its inside players to win in the SEC.
“I’ve got to develop the consistency with post play,” Blair said.
A&M expected to use its inside players more in the final two nonconference games, especially against Rice which typically starts three forwards. A&M was unable to pick up a replacement game for the Owls before the conference opener because the Aggies are scheduled to break for Christmas after the UTSA game and not return to practice until Dec. 27.
“So there’s no window to get another game in,” Blair said.
The UTSA game becomes doubly important for A&M which has used seven different starting lineups. The perimeter-heavy Aggies have a quartet of guards averaging at least 10.5 points per game led by graduate Kayla Wells at 17.5. But the Aggies need more from junior center Sydnee Roby (6.3 ppg, 4.3 rebounds per game), senior forward Aaliyah Patty (3.9 ppg, 6.1 rpg) and freshman forward Jada Malone (2.4 ppg, 3.9 rpg).
“We’re not going to face too many teams that have a four-guard offense,” said Blair, adding the key will be finding what works best for the Aggies. “We want to make the opponent adjust to us instead of we’re always having to adjust to them.”
NOTES – Blair and graduate guard Destiny Pitts stressed the need for more consistent overall play and better offensive flow. “We’re actually having trouble putting four quarters together this season,” Pitts said. A&M in its losses had 36 turnovers and only 29 assists. “We’re a flow team and we’ve got very good shooters,” Blair said. “You’ve got to get more people involved [on most possessions]. It starts with the play-calling and the point guard.” … TCU had to cancel its next two games after playing A&M because of positive COVID-19 test results within the program. The Aggies were tested Thursday and Saturday. … The UTSA game will be at 2 p.m. Monday.