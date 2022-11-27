Rice steps up in fourth quarter to beat Aggies

The Rice women’s basketball team delivered a haymaker against Texas A&M and then punched its coach in the mouth during a postgame celebration.

The Owls played tough down the stretch for a 66-58 victory Sunday afternoon at Reed Arena, becoming the first team in school history to start the season 6-0, ending an eight-game losing streak to A&M in the process. In the team’s jubilant locker room, head coach Lindsay Edmonds got a bloody lip.

“We were obviously jumping around and I got a busted lip after that one,” Edmonds laughed.

Rice took control of the nip-and-tuck game with a solid fourth quarter, hitting 7 of 14 field goals, including 2 of 5 on 3-pointers, adding 5 of 6 at the free throw-line, with but one turnover. While the Owls stepped up, the Aggies had their worst quarter, hitting only 4 of 12 field goals, including 1 of 5 on 3-pointers. They also hit only 5 of 10 free throws and had two turnovers

“We didn’t execute some of the things we were running on offense,” A&M coach Joni Taylor said. “Defensively, we had a lot of lapses as well. I just thought there was a lack of execution and lock-in on both ends of the floor in the fourth quarter.”

Rice’s Katelyn Crosthwait’s two 3-pointers were daggers. She nailed a shot in front of the Rice bench with six minutes left to push the lead to 52-48. She added another one three minutes later from the top of the key on a nice pass from Jazzy Owens-Barnett from the deep baseline. That gave Rice its biggest lead at 59-51, forcing Taylor to take a timeout.

A&M wasted a season-best effort by freshman forward Janiah Barker who had 19 points and 12 rebounds, both game-high efforts.

The 6-foot-4 Barker hit 8 of 15 field goals. She got support from 6-3 sophomore forward Jada Malone who added 10 points on 5-of-7 shooting as the Aggies had a size advantage inside. But other than Barker and Malone the rest of the team made only 8 of 28 (28.6%).

A&M’s inability to find someone to consistently complement Barker along with 3-point shooting woes allowed Rice to stay within striking range in the middle quarters.

A&M made 2 of 15 3-pointers, while Rice was 4 of 14.

A&M had 16 turnovers to Rice’s 14, but the Aggies had a 20-13 edge in points off those turnovers. A&M had a 14-7 edge in second-chance points, but Rice had a 38-34 edge in paint points.

A&M opened the second half with an 8-0 run to break a 25-25 tie as Barker had five points and senior point guard McKinzie Green had a three-point play. Rice, which was hurt by fastbreaks early in the third quarter, tightened up and came back to win the quarter, taking the lead for good at 45-44 on a layup by Destiny Jackson with a pass from Ashlee Austin with 12 seconds left in the third quarter.

“We showed a lot of toughness and I thought the third quarter was really big for us,” Edmonds said. “Texas A&M came out with a big run to start the third quarter but we came back with our own run and I think we felt we had the advantage in the fourth because of that.”

Rice had played close games against St. Mary’s (77-64) and Pacific (89-79). A&M (4-2), meanwhile, hadn’t really been tested late in the fourth quarter.

“We told them before the game started that Rice is really good,” said Taylor, who is in her first season with an inexperienced team. “Whatever happens after this game, we’re going to learn a lot from it. We’re going to learn a lot about ourselves, what worked, what we’ve got to continue to do, what we’ve got to stop doing and what we’ve got to start doing. This was good for us. There’s going to be a lot of things that we can take from this.”

Rice was led by Austin, a preseason Conference-USA selection who scored 16 points. Austin, who didn’t start because she wasn’t 100% healthy, missed 8 of her first 10 shots, but hit four of her last five. Fellow senior forward India Bellamy added 11 points on 5-of-10 shooting.