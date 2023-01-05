Reese's record-setting game lifts No. 7 LSU over Texas A&M women's basketball team

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Texas A&M women’s basketball had a steller defensive effort early, but seventh-ranked LSU still rolled to a 74-34 victory in Southeastern Conference play Thursday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The Tigers (15-0, 3-0) managed only eight points in the first quarter but dominated the middle quarters behind sophomore post Angel Reese, who ended with a game-high 26 points and a school-record 28 rebounds.

Smothering defense by A&M (5-8, 0-3) held LSU to an 8-6 lead as the Tigers made only 4 of 18 field goals with three turnovers for their season’s lowest-scoring quarter. LSU, the nation’s highest-scoring team at 92.4 points per game, picked up the pace for 52 points in the middle quarters by hitting 15 of 29 shots.

A&M couldn’t keep pace, scoring in single digits in the first three quarters while hitting only 9 of 50 shots (18%) with 14 turnovers.

“I thought we did some good things defensively, executed well but did not make shots,” A&M coach Joni Taylor said on the KZNE postgame show. “We just didn’t make shots. We got good looks. We had some really good looks in our offense.”

LSU did a better job of converting its scoring chances thanks to Reese, who hit 8 of 15 field goals and 9 of 13 free-throws. She had 12 offensive rebounds as LSU had a 17-2 edge in second-chance points. The Maryland transfer had her 15th straight double-double, getting it by halftime.

Reese capped a 13-point, 17-rebound first half by stealing the ball at midcourt with time running out, taking two dribbles and hitting a 3-pointer for a 34-12 LSU lead. Reese had 11 of her points in the second quarter as she outscored A&M in the half.

Reese’s 3-pointer to end the first half was part of a 14-0 run that carried over into the second half as LSU increased its lead to 43-12.

“Angel Reese obviously does a yoemen’s job on the boards,” Taylor said. “She’s fun to watch. That’s a pro we’re watching right there.”

Reese had eight points in the third quarter. LSU closed the quarter with an 13-0 run as A&M missed eight shots and had a turnover.

A&M’s defense had its moments by forcing 15 turnovers for the game.

“I just thought we were scrappy,” Taylor said. “I thought we fought hard. We got after it. We got on the floor. We’re rolling on the floor for loose balls and just did a really good job of crowding their space.”

Freshman Sydney Bowles led A&M in scoring with 11 points, all in the second half by hitting 5 of 12 field goals after going 0 for 6 in the first half.

Senior post Aaliyah Patty and sophomore guard Eriny Kindred each added seven points. Patty and sophomore post Jada Malone each had seven rebounds, but LSU had a 58-37 edge.

A&M, which has been stymied by injuries, expected to have eight players available for the third straight game but didn’t have junior forward Sahara Jones (back) who was averaging 8.5 points and 5.8 rebounds per game.

Jones’ absence forced the 5-foot-10 Kindred to start at power forward. The 6-3 Malone got into early foul trouble, making it harder for A&M to contain the 6-3 Reed.

LSU senior guard Alexis Morris, who played her sophomore season at A&M, had seven points and four rebounds in 27 minutes. LSU matched the best start in school history with the victory.

A&M, riding a four-game losing streak, will return home to play Ole Miss at 2 p.m. Sunday at Reed Arena.