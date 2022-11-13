Rebounding, defensive effort propels Aggie women's basketball past Army

The Texas A&M women’s basketball team used an aggressive defensive effort to power the Aggies past Army 73-49 Sunday at Reed Arena.

A&M (2-0) shot just 37.7% from the field, but the Aggies used rebounding, second chance points and forcing turnovers to lead them past the Black Knights (1-2).

The Aggies forced 23 turnovers on the afternoon and turned those into 26 points. In the first quarter alone, the Aggies turned the Black Knights over eight times for six of their 15 points in the quarter as they led 15-8.

"I think we continued to be aggressive," A&M head coach Joni Taylor said. "We continued to push the pace and we just wore them down. Army is a really, really good team. Missy does an amazing job with them but we have more depth and I think that was our goal. Can we just wear them down. As the game went on, we kept subbing and trying to keep our tempo at a fast pace."

In the second quarter, the Aggies got into a groove on offense with freshman forward Janiah Barker leading the way with eight points in six minutes. She finished the afternoon as the team’s leading scorer with 17 points in 22 minutes.

Junior guard Sahara Jones joined her in double-digit scoring as she dropped in 11 points and grabbed a team-high 11 rebounds for her first career double-double. Off the bench, senior center Sydnee Roby finished with 10 points and nine rebounds.

Thanks to the improved shooting to go along with the defense, the Aggies led 35-16 heading into halftime.

A&M outrebounded Army 30-16 at the break and had 18 second chance points thanks to their aggression on the offensive glass. On the afternoon, A&M grabbed 53 rebounds to Army’s 32.

The improved shooting carried over into the third as the Aggies shot 58.8% from the field in the quarter. Roby and Jones had six points each, while Barker added five. A&M led 60-32 heading into the final quarter.

The Black Knights outscored the Aggies 17-13 in the fourth quarter, but the earlier deficit was too much to overcome for Army.

The Aggies will hit the road next for their first road game under Taylor. A&M will take on Duke Thursday at 6 p.m. inside Cameron Indoor Stadium.