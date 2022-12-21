Purdue women's basketball team pulls out 59-53 victory as Texas A&M can't finish

The Texas A&M women’s basketball team had visions of celebrating a huge victory during Christmas break, but Purdue’s Cassidy Hardin and the Boilermakers played the Grinch in the closing minutes.

Hardin hit a 3-pointer with 3 minutes, 10 seconds left to break a tie and spur Purdue to a 59-53 victory on Wednesday afternoon at Reed Arena. Hardin’s shot sparked a 7-0 run as A&M’s offense had five empty possessions.

“In that situation, we’ve got to make plays,” A&M coach Joni Taylor said. “We’ve got to make free throws. We’ve got to get stops. I’m pleased with a lot of the things we did. We played good enough to win it, but at the same time, it’s just about making plays at the end.”

Because of injuries, A&M played with only seven players for the second straight game. The Aggies (5-5) were able gut out a 57-49 victory over SMU on Sunday and almost duplicated that effort against Purdue.

The Aggies scored seven straight points to tie the game at 47. Over the stretch, junior guard Kay Kay Green hit back-to-back jumpers and sophomore post Jada Malone scored off an offensive rebound to tie the game with five minutes left, forcing Purdue (10-2) to take a timeout.

Purdue senior forward Caitlyn Harper scored on a power move out of the timeout to quiet the crowd, but the 1,608 fans were back cheering when Green hit a 12-foot jumper just ahead of the shot-clock expiring to tie the game for the sixth and final time.

Hardin hit her 3-pointer out of the media timeout, and the crowd thought A&M freshman Sydney Bowles had tied it again, but her 3-pointer bounced hard off the back rim.

“It looked good,” Bowles said. “I’m just trying to be more consistent. I thought it was good from the moment it left my hand. [Shots] hit the back the rim a lot in this game. That kind of threw me off a little, but the team and coaches trust me to take those shots.”

That was A&M’s last hurrah. From there, the Aggies had two turnovers, Green and Malone each missed two free throws and junior guard Sahara Jones missed a driving layup.

“We’re still young, figuring everything out, and we just have to execute better coming down the stretch,” Green said. “Going forward, we just need to capitalize on the small things, and we’ll be fine.”

Purdue was far from perfect during its 7-0 run that put away the game, missing two field goals and two free throws. Harper topped off a game-high 15 points with a power layup with 53 seconds left for a 54-49 lead. That two-possession lead was too much for A&M to overcome.

Purdue won despite behind held to its fewest points of the year.

“Their length and athleticism was giving us fits trying to get the ball to the paint, and give them credit, because they made it really tough on us to score,” Purdue coach Katie Gearlds said. “I figured today was going to be a race to 60 just the way they guard and the matchup problems that they were going to give us.”

Hardin had 13 points and senior guard Abbey Ellis added 11 for Purdue.

Purdue had four different players hit 3-pointers but was only 8 of 28 (28.6%) from long range.

“I thought after 10 days off we were going to be a little rusty shooting the ball, because we are a rhythm-shooting team,” Gearlds said. “They made this a half-court game, and we’re not there. We’re not ready to play in the half court. We’ve got to play in the open floor to get better looks.”

Scoring was a problem for A&M, which failed to reach 60 points for the fifth straight game. Green had a career-high 14 and Bowles added 12, but they combined to make only 9 of 28 field goals for 32.1%, which was in line with the rest of the team as the Aggies shot 33% (19 of 57).

The game had a slow start as Purdue took a 27-22 halftime lead despite hitting only 5 of 16 field goals in each quarter. A&M made 8 of 29 shots (27.6%) in the first 20 minutes.

“I thought we were a little stagnant offensively in the first half,” Taylor said. “I didn’t think we were sprinting to the screen. We looked unsure a little bit. Purdue was switching a lot of our action, so we were able to get in at halftime and talk about things, and we had better movement [in the second half]. We had better reads and made better decisions with the basketball.”

It was a perimeter-oriented game as A&M hit 5 of 23 3-pointers (21.7%). Purdue had a 28-20 edge scoring in the paint, while A&M had a 13-7 edge in second-chance points.

“Obviously, we wanted to take it [inside] more,” Taylor said. “They did a good job of crowding us when we did get it in.”

A&M had a 45-33 edge in rebounds with graduate forward Aaliyah Patty having 11 and Malone nine. Purdue senior guard Jeanae Terry had 11 rebounds, all on the defensive end. Terry, who came in averaging 7.6 assists per game to rank third in the country, had seven.

NOTES — Green played all 40 minutes, also a career-high mark as was her six assists and three steals. ... Retired A&M women’s basketball coach Gary Blair was among the nominees for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced Wednesday. Blair, nominated for a second time, is among 10 women’s nominations that includes half coaches and half players. ... A&M will open Southeastern Conference play Dec. 29 at top-ranked South Carolina.