Pitts, Wells lead 17th-ranked Texas A&M over Arkansas-Little Rock

A strong first half carried the 17th-ranked Texas A&M women’s basketball team to a 65-50 nonconference victory over the Arkansas-Little Rock Trojans on Wednesday morning at Reed Arena.

A&M (8-0) dominated the first half for a 40-19 lead. The Trojans (4-4) played much better in the second half, getting within nine at 51-42, but the Aggies got breathing room with a 5-0 run.

Graduate guards Destiny Pitts and Kayla Wells led A&M with 15 points each. Pitts hit 5 of 6 3-pointers while Wells hit 5 of 9 field goals and all four free throws. Senior forward Aaliyah Patty, a transfer from Ohio State, added 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Arkansas-Little Rock’s Raziya Potter was the game’s leading scorer with 23 points, hitting 11 of 25 field goals. Sophomore forward Sali Kourouma, the team’s leading scorer, added 15 points. Kourouma missed 15 of 20 field goals, including all five 3-pointers as the Trojans were 2 of 16.

A&M took control early with a 12-2 run for a 29-15 lead. Potter made a layup, but Pitts hit a 3-pointer just as the shot-clock buzzer went off to jump-start an 11-2 to end the half.

A&M in the first half shot a sizzling 54.8% from the field (17 of 31), including 5 of 11 on 3-pointer, led by Pitts who hit 3 of 4.