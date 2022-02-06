Pitts' 3-pointers, defense carry Aggies over Wildcats

“We were just trying to limit the opportunities she could make a one-on-one play,” A&M assistant coach Greg Brown said.

Howard attempted only one shot in overtime and by then the Aggies had a 10-point lead.

“I would just say we took some quick shots before I had a chance to get my hands on the ball,” Howard said.

A&M made sure it wasn’t easy for Howard to get the ball.

“We spent a lot of energy trying to deny [the pass] back to her and we don’t usually do that,” A&M coach Gary Blair said.

A&M graduate guard Qadashah Hoppie scored 17 points, getting eight of them at the foul line. Junior point guard Jordan Nixon had one of her better games, hitting 5 of 10 field goals en route to 16 points. She had five assists and no turnovers in 39 minutes as A&M won back-to-back games for the first time since beating Arkansas-Little Rock on Dec. 1 to be 8-0.

A&M graduate guard Kayla Wells, coming off a career-high 30 points in a 77-64 victory over Arkansas, had only seven points, but she was the primary defender on Howard.