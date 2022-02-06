Pitts' 3-pointers, defense carry Aggies over Wildcats

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The Texas A&M women’s basketball team had to work extra for its first road victory of the season.
A&M’s Destiny Pitts made five 3-pointers, the last in overtime to seal a 73-64 victory over the Kentucky Wildcats on Sunday afternoon in Southeastern Conference action at Memorial Coliseum. Pitts had a season-high 20 points in helping the Aggies (13-9, 3-7) rally from a 12-point deficit.
A&M after tying the game late in regulation never trailed in overtime. The Aggies scored the first four points in the extra period and Pitts’ 3-pointer with 1 minute, 55 seconds left gave A&M its largest lead of the day at 66-59.
Kentucky (9-10, 2-7) had a chance to win the game in regulation. All-American Rhyne Howard hit two free throws with 36 seconds left to give the Wildcats a 55-53 lead. The Aggies’ Sydnee Roby tied it with a layup. Kentucky used two timeouts in the final 29 seconds, but settled for a contested, long 3-pointer by Howard.
“I knew then, if it went to overtime that we were going to win the game, because of how locked in we were and not allowing Howard to take [a good shot],” Pitts said.
Howard, who is projected to be the WNBA’s top draft pick, scored 19 points, but she made only 5 of 14 field goals.
“We were just trying to limit the opportunities she could make a one-on-one play,” A&M assistant coach Greg Brown said.
Howard attempted only one shot in overtime and by then the Aggies had a 10-point lead.
“I would just say we took some quick shots before I had a chance to get my hands on the ball,” Howard said.
A&M made sure it wasn’t easy for Howard to get the ball.
“We spent a lot of energy trying to deny [the pass] back to her and we don’t usually do that,” A&M coach Gary Blair said.
A&M graduate guard Qadashah Hoppie scored 17 points, getting eight of them at the foul line. Junior point guard Jordan Nixon had one of her better games, hitting 5 of 10 field goals en route to 16 points. She had five assists and no turnovers in 39 minutes as A&M won back-to-back games for the first time since beating Arkansas-Little Rock on Dec. 1 to be 8-0.
A&M graduate guard Kayla Wells, coming off a career-high 30 points in a 77-64 victory over Arkansas, had only seven points, but she was the primary defender on Howard.
“We have to make people pay for how they are guarding Rhyne, which we didn’t take care of today,” Kentucky coach Kyra Elzy said.
Kentucky, which lost for the seventh time in eight games, made 12 of 18 field goals in the first quarter. The Wildcats closed on a 10-2 run for a 26-15 lead
“We had to make some adjustments on ball-screen coverage, that’s the biggest thing we did,” Brown said.
A&M held Kentucky to 38 points in the final 35 minutes. The Aggies forced 24 turnovers.
NOTES – Pitts, who had six assists, added 10 rebounds for a double-double as the graduate guard played 38 minutes. … Howard had 10 rebounds in helping Kentucky to a 43-35 advantage. Kentucky junior forward Dre’una Edwards had 10 points and 10 rebounds, but she missed 12 of 16 shots. ... A&M had lost its first six road games this season. … Kentucky, which was missing senior guard Robyn Benton for the fifth straight game, played with eight scholarship players, its most since Jan. 20.
Florida 54, Georgia 51: The Gators (17-6, 7-3) scored the game’s last eight points, half of them by Zipporah Broughton who along with Jordyn Merritt had 11 points. Malury Bates had 13 points for Georgia (17-5, 6-4) and Que Morrison added 12.
Alabama 77, Vanderbilt 71 OT: NASHVILLE – Brittany Davis had 25 points for Alabama (12-10, 3-8) and JaMya Mingo-Young added 20. Brinae Alexander had 19 for Vandy (12-12, 3-7).
No. 10 Connecticut 75, No. 7 Tennessee 56: HARTFORD, Conn.— UConn freshman Azzi Fudd scored a career-high 25 points in her first start. This was the 25th meeting in the storied series that was renewed in 2020 after a 13-year hiatus. Evina Westbrook and Aaliyah Edwards each had 14 for UConn (15-4, 9-0 Big East) and Jordan Horston had 26 for the Lady Vols (19-4, 8-2 SEC).
No. 9 Baylor 75, No. 13 Texas 55: AUSTIN – NaLyssa Smith scored 28 points as Baylor (17-5, 7-3 Big 12) beat Texas (15-6, 5-5) for the second time in three days.