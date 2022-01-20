Ole Miss rolls by struggling Texas A&M in SEC women's basketball play

Ole Miss had few problems against A&M’s defense, hitting 33 of 68 field goals (48.5%). The Rebels also shared the ball well with 22 assists.

“They were running their stuff a whole lot better than we were running ours,” Blair said.

It was the fourth time in SEC play the Aggies allowed at least 73 points.

“I’ve got to make up for our lack of athleticism to be able to put pressure on the ball,” Blair said. “We’ve either got to start off with a press or a trapping zone, but we’ve got to make things happen off the defense.”

A&M’s offense disappeared in the third quarter as the Aggies hit only 2 of 12 field goals with seven turnovers. They made it respectable by outscoring Ole Miss 23-14 in the last quarter, but the Rebels substituted freely after their lead crested at 66-38 with 3:07 left in the third quarter.

“We got beat by a team that had more of a purpose,” Blair said.

Graduate guard Kayla Wells led A&M with 14 points, getting half of them at the free-throw line.