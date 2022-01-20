Ole Miss rolls by struggling Texas A&M in SEC women's basketball play; A&M student wins $1,000 on half-court shot

The only Aggie not affected by Ole Miss' defense was sophomore student Jacob Morgan from Lafayette, Louisiana, who banked in a half-court shot to win $1,000 toward his education from Mountain Dew. Ole Miss had the game well in hand by the time Morgan hit his shot. His luck also came 24 hours after the A&M men made only 1 of 22 3-pointers in a 64-58 loss to 12th-ranked Kentucky at Reed Arena. The Ole Miss women didn't need Morgan's luck, having had no problem getting open shots against A&M’s defense. The Rebels made only 9 of 25 field goals (36%) in the first quarter but heated up in the middle quarters by making 18 of 28 (64.3%). They were almost unstoppable in the second quarter, hitting 11 of 15 shots, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range.