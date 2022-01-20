Ole Miss rolls by struggling Texas A&M in SEC women's basketball play; A&M student wins $1,000 on half-court shot

It was debatable what was worse Thursday night, the weather or the way the Texas A&M women’s basketball team played.
With bitter cold conditions outside Reed Arena, things didn’t feel much warmer inside for the struggling Aggies as the Ole Miss Rebels rolled to a pivotal 80-63 Southeastern Conference victory.
Ole Miss (16-2, 4-1) had lost its previous five games at Reed Arena and hasn’t made the NCAA tournament since 2007, which is the longest drought by any SEC women’s team. But the Rebels played like a postseason team with a dominating effort, outscoring A&M 33-7 in an 11-minute, 49-second span to end the first half and start the second half as they took a commanding 63-36 lead.
It was an entertaining game for 16 minutes with five ties, but Ole Miss took control with turnovers the key. The Aggies (11-7, 1-5) couldn’t force turnovers nor contain the Rebels. Ole Miss had a 25-2 edge in points off turnovers, 14 of them coming during the 33-7 run.
“We’re not nearly as quick as we’ve been in the past years,” A&M coach Gary Blair said. “And it is showing up on film, and opponents are taking that and they are going to either press us or they’re just going to play hard man-to-man defense on us.”
A&M stayed close by hitting 4 of 7 3-pointers in the first quarter but couldn’t sustain that against Ole Miss’ pressure, making only 1 of 9 the rest of the way.
“Our philosophy is to dictate and disrupt, and for the most part we did that,” Ole Miss coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin said on the SEC Network.
The only Aggie not affected by Ole Miss' defense was sophomore student Jacob Morgan from Lafayette, Louisiana, who banked in a half-court shot to win $1,000 toward his education from Mountain Dew. Ole Miss had the game well in hand by the time Morgan hit his shot. His luck also came 24 hours after the A&M men made only 1 of 22 3-pointers in a 64-58 loss to 12th-ranked Kentucky at Reed Arena. The Ole Miss women didn't need Morgan's luck, having had no problem getting open shots against A&M’s defense. The Rebels made only 9 of 25 field goals (36%) in the first quarter but heated up in the middle quarters by making 18 of 28 (64.3%). They were almost unstoppable in the second quarter, hitting 11 of 15 shots, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range.
A&M was a solid 6 of 12 from the floor but had five turnovers during the period, finishing with 17 overall. Ole Miss had a season-low six turnovers.
“We have great point guard play,” McPhee-McCuin said. “I made the change of going with two starting point guards and it’s made a difference for us.”
Ole Miss had five players score in double figures. Graduate guard Lashonda Monk, a transfer from East Carolina, scoring 16 points by hitting 7 of 12 shots. Senior guard Angel Baker, a transfer from Wright State, added 15 points. Senior center Shakira Austin, who is projected to be a WNBA first-round pick, added 11 points, a game-high eight rebounds and four blocks. Junior guard Donnetta Johnson had 10 points, and forward Madison Scott, last season’s SEC freshman of the year, added 10 points and eight rebounds.
Ole Miss had few problems against A&M’s defense, hitting 33 of 68 field goals (48.5%). The Rebels also shared the ball well with 22 assists.
“They were running their stuff a whole lot better than we were running ours,” Blair said.
It was the fourth time in SEC play the Aggies allowed at least 73 points.
“I’ve got to make up for our lack of athleticism to be able to put pressure on the ball,” Blair said. “We’ve either got to start off with a press or a trapping zone, but we’ve got to make things happen off the defense.”
A&M’s offense disappeared in the third quarter as the Aggies hit only 2 of 12 field goals with seven turnovers. They made it respectable by outscoring Ole Miss 23-14 in the last quarter, but the Rebels substituted freely after their lead crested at 66-38 with 3:07 left in the third quarter.
“We got beat by a team that had more of a purpose,” Blair said.
Graduate guard Kayla Wells led A&M with 14 points, getting half of them at the free-throw line.
While Ole Miss is off to its best start in the SEC since the 2009-10 season, the Aggies who are the defending SEC regular-season champions, are off to their worst start in league play since 2003-04 when they lost their first eight Big 12 Conference games in Blair’s first season at A&M.