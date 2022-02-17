 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ole Miss never trails in handing A&M a 74-54 setback
Ole Miss never trails in handing A&M a 74-54 setback

OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss scored the first four points and never trailed in grabbing a 74-54 victory over Texas A&M in Southeastern Conference women’s basketball action on Thursday night.

The Rebels took a 35-19 halftime lead as A&M (14-11, 4-9) made only seven of 24 shots. The Aggies, who trailed by as many as 23 points, pulled within 54-44 with 7 minutes, 39 seconds left on a layup by Qadashah, but Mimi Reid answered with a layup as the Rebels pushed the lead back to 62-46 with 4:49 left.

A&M made 20 of 48 field goals for the game, but had 22 turnovers. Graduate Kayla Wells led A&M with 13 points. Aaliyah Patty added eight points and had six rebounds as did graduate guard Destiny Pitts.

Senior guard Lashonda Monk led Ole Miss (19-6, 6-5) with 19 points on 7-of-12 shooting. Sophomore Madison Scott added 13 points and 14 rebounds. Shakira Austin, the team’s leading scorer, added 12 points. She played only 15 minutes because of foul trouble.

Ole Miss took a 16-12 lead after a quarter with Scott having half the points. A&M could muster only seven points in the second quarter as it was 3-of-13 shooting.

Ole Miss swept the season series, having defeated the Aggies 80-63 at Reed Arena on Jan. 20.

