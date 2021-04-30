 Skip to main content
Oklahoma hires former Texas A&M assistant women's basketball coach Amy Wright
Oklahoma has hired Texas A&M women’s basketball assistant coach Amy Wright as its associate head coach.

Wright, who played point guard for A&M head coach Gary Blair at Arkansas, has been on the Aggie coaching staff for nine seasons. She worked primarily with the wings, handled inbound plays and was the program’s recruiting coordinator.

She joins Jennie Baranczyk, who was hired last month to replace retiring OU head coach Sherri Coale. Baranczyk spent the last nine seasons at Drake.

Wright, who started at Arkansas from 1999-2002, coached at South Florida, Western Kentucky, Cleveland State and Arizona State before coming to A&M. Wright, who is Arkansas’ all-time leader in assists with 717, was inducted into the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame in 2017.

Wright is the second assistant coach Blair has to replace. Auburn hired Bob Starkey earlier this month. Starkey, who also was at A&M nine seasons, handled the defense.

